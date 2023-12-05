MAESTRO to Play At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center In Patchogue, NY

Bradley Cooper stars as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

MAESTRO to Play At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center In Patchogue, NY

Bradley Cooper stars as Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO: Playing December 8 - 21, 2023 at The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center in Patchogue, NY.

Release Year: 2023
Rating: R
Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance
Director: Bradley Cooper
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer
Running Time: 2 hrs 9 mins

MAESTRO is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

"Directing and doing the best acting of his career, Cooper also showcases Carey Mulligan, passionate as the conductor's long-suffering wife."
- Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS
Adult - $10.00 | Student - $7.00 | Member - $6.00

Tickets at: Click Here

The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center is located at 20 Terry Street (one block South of Main Street) in Patchogue, NY 11772 call (631) 438-0083 for more info




