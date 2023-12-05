MAESTRO to Play At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center In Patchogue, NY

Bradley Cooper stars as Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO: Playing December 8 - 21, 2023 at The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center in Patchogue, NY.

Release Year: 2023

Rating: R

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance

Director: Bradley Cooper

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer

Running Time: 2 hrs 9 mins

MAESTRO is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

"Directing and doing the best acting of his career, Cooper also showcases Carey Mulligan, passionate as the conductor's long-suffering wife."

- Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

Adult - $10.00 | Student - $7.00 | Member - $6.00

