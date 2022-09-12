Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lydia Johnson Dance At New York Live Arts This Weekend With Guest Craig Hall

The company welcomes the return of Craig Hall, former soloist and current Ballet Master of New York City Ballet, as guest artist in Johnson's new "Time...and again."

Sep. 12, 2022  

Lydia Johnson Dance At New York Live Arts This Weekend With Guest Craig Hall

Lydia Johnson Dance has announced its New York Season 2022, September 15-17 at New York Live Arts, with an ensemble of ten in three premieres by Johnson, all created throughout the pandemic between shut-downs and Covid outbreaks.

The company welcomes the return of Craig Hall, former soloist and current Ballet Master of New York City Ballet, as guest artist in Johnson's new "Time...and again".

Johnson will premiere "Time...and again", created for Craig Hall and LJD principal Laura Di Orio. Set to jazz standards played by Oscar Peterson, the duet is filled with elegance and romance, seen rather wistfully through the current post-pandemic mood.

"For Eli" (premiere), was commissioned by visual artist Laura Lou Levy as a memorial to her late son Eli, and is danced to music by Chopin that Eli played before his untimely death. The work has no clear plot, but rather alludes to elements in Eli's life and family.

"Glide Path" (premiere) is one of Johnson's more abstract pieces. Creating a sense of time passing and of communities and relationships shifting, the piece is anchored in the music of the adventurous string quartet ETHEL.

The Company will reprise Johnson's popular 2018 "Undercurrent", a suite ending with a vibrant community dance reminiscent of village folk dance. As in all of her pieces, Johnson, lauded for her exceptional musicality, links her movement to the music of one of her most inspiring composers, Henryk Gorecki.

Thursday/Friday/Saturday, September 15, 16, and 17 at 7:30 PM New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th Street, NYC Tickets: $35; $20 for students and seniors. For more information www.newyorklivearts.org or 212.924.0077.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


COME HERE OFTEN? By Shohana Sharmin Announced At Buddies In Bad Times TheatreCOME HERE OFTEN? By Shohana Sharmin Announced At Buddies In Bad Times Theatre
September 12, 2022

Shohana Sharmin doesn't date much. There's a reason for that. Bangladeshi-born comedian, writer, and theatre artist Shohana Sharmin will present the darkly comedic one-woman show Come Here Often? on October 14 & 15, 2022 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre in Toronto.
MOD HOLLYWOOD Debuts At Don't Tell Mama This NovemberMOD HOLLYWOOD Debuts At Don't Tell Mama This November
September 12, 2022

'Mod Hollywood! Tunes from a Town Without Pity' moves to Don't Tell Mama following its sold-out summer debut at The Provincetown CabaretFest.
Works & Process At The Guggenheim Announces New York City Ballet: FALL PREMIERESWorks & Process At The Guggenheim Announces New York City Ballet: FALL PREMIERES
September 12, 2022

Works & Process at the Guggenheim announces New York City Ballet: Fall Premieres, an evening with performances from New York City Ballet company members followed by a discussion moderated by Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan.
The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Nick Thune on The Heath Mainstage in OctoberThe Den Theatre to Present Comedian Nick Thune on The Heath Mainstage in October
September 12, 2022

The Den Theatre will present comedian Nick Thune, performing two stand-up shows Saturday, October 8 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Photos: Theater for the New City Presents ANTLERS By Tommy LeVrierPhotos: Theater for the New City Presents ANTLERS By Tommy LeVrier
September 12, 2022

See photos from the production of Antlers at Theater for the New City!