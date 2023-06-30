Lorna Courtney, Eden Espinosa, Jessica Vosk & More to Star in BROADWAY SINGS CELINE DION at Sony Hall

The Broadway Sings concert series has revealed the lineup for its first new installment in two years: Broadway Sings Celine Dion. On August 7, a starry cast of Broadway performers will belt out completely new arrangements of the hits of the award-winning vocalist, accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.

The lineup will star Tony Nominee Lorna Courtney (& Juliet), Eden Espinosa (Brooklyn), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Eleri Ward (Only Gold), DeMarius Copes (Some Like it Hot), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Tamika Lawrence (Black No More), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Gracie McGraw, Veronica Otim (& Juliet), Dee Roscioli (Wicked), Talia Suskauer (Wicked), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), and Raena White (Some Like it Hot).

The concert will give tribute to select songs from Celine Dion’s entire discography, including “My Heart Will Go On”, “The Power of Love”, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and “Tell Him”. The music will be orchestrated, arranged, and music directed by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sings Celine Dion is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Adele, Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, and Rihanna. For more information about Broadway Sings, including their upcoming Queen concerts, visit Click Here.

For tickets to the show, visit Click Here. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited number of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID barring the show is not sold out. All VIP ticket purchasers are guaranteed a seat. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.