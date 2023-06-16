Lorna Courtney, Crystal Lucas-Perry, NaTasha Yvette Williams & More Set for BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH

The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative has revealed the performers for this year’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert taking place on Sunday, June 18th from 11:00am – 12:30pm (rain or shine). Michael James Scott will host the free outdoor event as the community gathers in Times Square to honor this important holiday with song, dance, and spoken word. Live music will be provided by The Music Performance Trust Fund and Film Funds.

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth features more than 25 performers from the following Broadway shows: A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; & Juliet; Camelot; Chicago; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; MJ The Musical; New York, New York; Parade; Shucked; SIX; Some Like It Hot; Sweeney Todd; and the upcoming Broadway revival of The Wiz. Kids from current and recent Broadway productions will join to perform a special musical number.

An incredible line-up of Broadway stars is set to perform including: Miki Abraham, Melody Betts, Donovan Louis Bazemore, Layla Capers, Courtnee Carter, Milanis Clark, Holli’ Conway-Fields, Kyrie Courter, Nadia Daniel, Mariama Diop, Scarlett London Diviney, Austin Elle Fisher, Josiah Gaffney, Bane Griffith, Aaron James Mckenzie, Ethan Joseph, Arian Keddell, Tesia Kwarteng, Devin Miles Lugo, Antoine L. Smith, Kimberly Marable, Isabel Medina, Rashad McPherson, Celina Nightengale, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Veronica Otim, William Rhem, Walter Russell III, Deandre Sevon, Vanessa Sears, Jurnee Elizabeth Swan, James T. Lane, Jayden Theophile, Farrah Ozuna Wilson, Rachel Webb, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Richard Riaz Yoder, and 2023 Tony Award nominees Lorna Courtney, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and NaTasha Yvette Williams. (Please note that performances and artists are subject to change.)

The 2023 Juneteenth Legacy Award will be presented to Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, who is being recognized for his notable impact on Broadway and his commitment to working on projects that involve educational, philanthropic, and advocacy efforts.

“Congratulations to producer and Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon as the recipient of the 2023 Juneteenth Legacy Award. We acknowledge his enormous contributions to Broadway which have resulted in staging powerful works that delve into Black storylines and star Black artists. Through his many endeavors, he has created opportunities for diverse voices to be heard,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “We invite audiences to join us for Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth and experience this uplifting event in the heart of the Theatre District.”

“Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth shines a light on the extraordinary contributions of Black creatives in the theatre community with a day of free performances and presentations showcasing the best of NYC talent,” said Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. “Congratulations to Kenny Leon on the Juneteenth Legacy Award, and to The Broadway League for this wonderful Juneteenth celebration that is sure to inspire future generations of performers and audiences alike.”

This year’s sponsors include United Airlines, M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics), the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, The Music Performance Trust Fund and Film Funds, The Araca Group, Open Jar Studios, and The Times Square Alliance.

American Sign Language interpretation will be provided during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth.

Presented by The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative, Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth creative and production teams include Steve H. Broadnax III as Director and Writer, Rashad McPherson as Music Director, Brian Anthony Moreland and Aaliytha Stevens as Executive Producers as well as Co-Chairs of The Broadway League's Multi-Cultural Task Force, Jhanaë Bonnick as Stage Manager, and Devon Miller of Foresight Theatrical as General Manager.

The goal of Black to Broadway is to inspire deeper engagement with awareness of, and access to Broadway for all Black people. Created by The Broadway League in 2019, this initiative is an industry-wide celebration of the Black community on Broadway – on stage, in the audience, behind the scenes, and as leaders in the Broadway community. To learn more about Black to Broadway, visit BroadwayLeague.com or Diversity.Broadway.

EVENT DETAILS

Title: Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 11:00am – 12:30pm; rain or shine

Location: Duffy Square in Times Square (46th and 47th Streets between Broadway and Seventh Avenue)

Cost: Free

Website: www.diversity.broadway