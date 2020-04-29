Living Room Concerts: WAITRESS's Sarah O'Connor Sings 'She Used To Be Mine'

Apr. 29, 2020  

In today's Living Room Concert, the lovely Sarah O'Connor - who, pre-shutdown, was in the West End production of Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson's musical Waitress - gives us a gorgeous rendition of "She Used to be Mine". Watch the video below!

As well as Waitress, Sarah O'Connor's recent work includes the UK Tour of Evita, The Commitments at the Palace Theatre, Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre, and Mamma Mia! at the Prince of Wales Theatre. She was also a finalist in TV programme Fame - Remember My Name.

Sarah was planning to run the London Marathon in aid of Brain Research UK. Sadly, the marathon has been postponed, but she would still love to encourage donations to this brilliant charity - if you enjoy the video, please do donate here!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



