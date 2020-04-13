Living Room Concerts: Stefanie Caccamo Performs 'The World Must Be Bigger Than an Avenue' From Musical IRENE

Next up in our Living Room Concerts series is the brilliant Stefanie Caccamo - an Australian musical theatre actress now based in London. She brings us a performance from the 1919 Broadway musical Irene - check out the video below!

Stefanie Caccamo's work includes the Australian premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Once at Sydney's Eternity Playhouse, the 50th anniversary tour of Hair, and most recently playing the title role in the Hayes Theatre Company's revival of James Montgomery, Joseph McCarthy and Harry Tierney's musical Irene.

Irene is about an immigrant shop assistant who is introduced to New York high society by one of its leading grande dames; the 1973 Broadway revival starred Debbie Reynolds. Stefanie performs the opening song, "The World Must Be Bigger Than an Avenue".

If you enjoy the video, please do donate to a fantastic charity like Acting for Others or The Actors Benevolent Fund. And if you'd like to be featured in our Living Room Concerts series, get in touch!





