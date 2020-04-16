Living Room Concerts: Layton Williams Sings 'Out Of The Darkness' From EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Coming to us from his living room is the amazing Layton Williams! Pre-shutdown, he was starring in the title role of hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie - leading the UK tour, after playing Jamie in the West End. Watch him sing a number from the show in the video below!

Layton Williams' work also includes playing Billy in the West End production of Billy Elliot, young Michael Jackson in Thriller Live, TV series Bad Education, Matthew Bourne's The Car Man, Kiss Me, Kate at Sheffield Crucible, and playing Angel in the 20th anniversary tour of RENT.

Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae's musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie is inspired by the true story of a 16-year-old boy who wanted to wear a dress to his school prom - and how he overcame prejudice and bullies, with the support of his mother and friends, to embrace his true self.

Because we all need cheering up, Layton is singing the fantastic, uplifting climactic number from Jamie: "Out of the Darkness". If you enjoy the video, please donate to the brilliant charity Acting for Others!





Related Articles