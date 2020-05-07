Living Room Concerts: Kerry Ellis Sings 'Your Song' and 'I Loved A Butterfly'

In today's Living Room Concert, West End leading lady Kerry Ellis gives us a special double performance: "Your Song" from her new album Feels Like Home, and "I Loved A Butterfly" from her 2010 album Anthems. Watch the video below!

Kerry Ellis originated the role of Meat in musical We Will Rock You, and has played iconic leading parts like Elphaba in Wicked, Fantine in Les Misérables, Nancy in Oliver!, and Grizabella in Cats.

She is also a successful performing artist, headlining numerous concerts and tours, and releasing several albums. Her debut album Anthems was produced by her frequent collaborator, Queen's Brian May; "I Loved A Butterfly" is a stripped-down version of the band's song "Some Things That Glitter". Kerry's new album Feels Like Home, which features her cover of Elton John's "Your Song", is now available to purchase via her website.

If you enjoy the video, please do consider donating the amazing charity Acting for Others!





