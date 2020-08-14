Live Theater Returns To Brooklyn With New Play QUINCE

There will be four masked and socially-distanced performances at the People's Garden on August 21 and 22, 2020.

Broadway may be closed until 2021, and Zoom readings may be the new normal, but live theatre is back in Bushwick! Innovative artistic duo Ellpetha Tsivicos and Camilo Quiroz-Vazquez invite you to Quince, the immersive story of a 14-year-old Mexican-American girl confronting her queer identity, family relationships and faith on the eve of her Quinceañera, with Covid-19 safety measures built directly into the narrative experience.



Quince is co-produced by 15-year-old Brooklyn theater ensemble The TEAM, led by Artistic Director Rachel Chavkin, and will be showcased in four masked and socially-distanced performances at the People's Garden on August 21 and 22, 2020.



Tickets for Quince are free of charge and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-team-petri-project-quince-tickets-116232936843. As capacity is extremely limited, tickets must be reserved in advance for admission.



Quince transforms a not-so-traditional Quinceañera into an interactive theatrical experience, while turning necessary precautions against the spread of Covid-19 into an integral part of the celebration, including beautiful custom face masks for the audience.



"As the children of immigrants, we have always existed in a world where taking extra steps is required. As conscious members of many communities, we know that, whether we're dealing with a global pandemic or racial, gender, or economic equity, we start with an awareness of our neighbors' needs first and work outward from there," says director Ellpetha Tsivicos. "Those deeply layered understandings inform our work on Quince."



This pioneering production takes the realities of Covid-19 into account and incorporates safety protocols into the theatricality of the show. Audience capacity is limited to 45 guests per performance, and audience members will only be seated with their party in groups of 2-4, set 6 feet apart from other groups. Custom themed masks created by artist Scarlet Moreno will be provided for the audience and worn by the cast, and all individuals will remain masked at all times. Audience entrances will be staggered to create two unique experiences for the guests and to avoid both clustering and cueing in and out of the garden. In addition, safety crew members have been trained by an OSHA-certified Production Infection Control agent to oversee all safety protocols, enforce social distancing and mask wearing, and thoroughly disinfect all surface and seating areas both pre- and post-show.



Quince is a comedy with a soul that fuses Chicano imagery with the interplay of European and Indigenous ancestry, while reckoning with how to update seemingly antiquated cultural traditions without erasing them. Centering a multi-ethnic, multi-racial, queer and female-led cast and crew, Quince celebrates life and community at a time when so many are feeling isolated.



Writer Camilo Quiroz-Vazquez says, "We believe the need for art is dire during Covid-19, and the absence of it has taken a toll on many. We feel so lucky and privileged to be able to showcase a queer, Latinx story involving questions of life, death and identity at this challenging moment in time, and we hope the play can serve as a cathartic release to help us work through our collective trauma together."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You