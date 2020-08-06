Little Island Announces 2021 Performance Open Call

Submissions are open for PERFORM IN THE PARK, an open call to performance artists of all disciplines based in the Greater New York area.

Little Island, New York City's newest public park under construction in Hudson River Park by W. 13th Street, has announced the opening of Perform in the Park, an open call for performing artist submissions, on Monday, August 6th, 2020.

The program invites performing artists and groups working in a range of disciplines to submit for a chance to perform work in Little Island's spaces. Seeking art that ignites imagination and engages outdoor audiences, disciplines may include but are not limited to circus, comedy, dance, fashion, literary arts, magic, music, opera, performance art, puppetry, spoken word, and theater. Accepted artists will perform as part of Little Island's inaugural season of programming in 2021.

"The performance experience will grow out of the park itself, it will be a really lively place -- an oasis of everything fun, whimsical and playful that we can conjure. Perform in the Park is an opportunity to celebrate New York artists and offer our visitors an eclectic and engaging mix of events. "

-Barry Diller, Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation

"Perform in the Park is the first of many upcoming opportunities for New York artists to bring their work to the park. The park is envisioned as the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation's gift to New York, and we couldn't imagine a more appropriate opening gesture than to welcome artists whose work can reach and excite a broad and diverse audience of all ages."

-Trish Santini, Executive Director, Little Island

"Perform in the Park will highlight and support the incredible artists living and working in New York at a time when the arts sector has been so greatly impacted. This program is a testament to our deep commitment to our local artists and performers who are essential to bringing the beautiful spaces of Little Island to life."

-Julia Kraus, Producer, Little Island

Applications will be evaluated by a review panel which includes Little Island staff, artists, and community partners. Panelists represent a diversity of artistic disciplines and perspectives -with the intent to view and select a broad range of artists representative of New York.

Artists interested in applying to Perform in the Park should visit littleisland.org/submissions. Applications open on Thursday, August 6th and close on Friday, September 18th at 11:59 pm EST.

