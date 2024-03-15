Literature to Life Reveals Upcoming Spring Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Literature to Life (LTL) is bringing a slate of classic and important stories to people across the country this spring.

LTL’s Signature Performances are verbatim adaptations featuring the skillful portrayal of multiple characters by a single actor, breathing life into the essence of each narrative. The goal is to fuel passion for reading, storytelling, and the written word.

This month sprung into action right away with LTL’s participation at the Rogue Performance Festival, presenting The Latehomecomer, performed by Hmong actress Jasmine Vang and directed by Aurea Tomeski. Vang debuted in this role on March 1, with five total performances, culminating on March 9.

“Vang is petite and spunky. She becomes a bouncy, twirly child in a difficult world surrounded by armed soldiers, a wise grandmother filled with stories of babies in the clouds being enticed to come to earth, a worried mother moving into a house of mold and stink, an older sister, and a growing teen afraid of the strange sounds a new language makes,” said Terrance McArthur of Kings River Life Magazine. “This Literature to Life version, adapted by Aurea Tomeski and Elise Thoron, directed by Tomeski, is by turns gripping, tender, engrossing, and uplifting, thanks to the intensity of Vang’s performance.”

The Latehomcomer will continue to be shared later this month! Actor Gaosong Heu will be bringing this impactful story to life on March 16 at Association for Asian Studies Conference, and again on March 25 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. Looking ahead to next month, The Ordway will present two performances of The Latehomecomer on April 17 and 18.

Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 took the stage twice this month. Performed by Rich Orlow, this terrifyingly recognizable vision of the future was presented at Capitol Center on March 12 and at Clemens Center on March 14. Bradbury's vision of a world, awash in information, but lacking critical thought, offers audiences a sobering look at our world, while offering hope for a better future.

And there’s more! Luther Burbank is presenting LTL’s adaptation The Giver on April 10 with two performances by Aurea Tomeski. Then, Northern Stage will be presenting LTL’s newest title, The Great Gatsby with seven performances beginning on May 1, performed by Bryce Foley. This title was co-developed and co-produced with Northern Stage, with support from the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation.

And finally, LTL is participating in The Philadelphia Children’s Festival presented by UPENN with two performances of Black Boy, performed by Tarantino Smith.

To see a full list of upcoming performances, visit https://literaturetolife.org/our-events