Listen: Travis Moser Releases Cabaret Version of Taylor Swift's 'Elizabeth Taylor'

Travis Moser, an international cabaret, concert and recording artist, has released his cabaret tinged version of Taylor Swift's "Elizabeth Taylor," now available on all streaming platforms.

The track was recorded live at The Laurie Beechman Theatre during the run of his solo show, "Mixtape." The concept for "Mixtape" grew out of Moser's childhood habit of creating mixtapes for friends, as well as his appreciation for genre-crossing cabaret artists such as Justin Vivian Bond, Mable Mercer, Julie Wilson, Bobby Short and Betty Buckley

Musician Drew Wutke serves as music director and accompanist on the recording. "Elizabeth Taylor" was mixed and mastered at The Smooth Spot Recording Studio in New York City and is distributed by Verve Records.

The NYC-based performer has performed shows at City Winery locations across New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Boston, and Chicago, as well as performances at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, 54 Below, Brooklyn Bowl, Birdland, and The Green Room 42.

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