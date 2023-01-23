Listen: Theatre Podcast BREAKING THE CURTAIN Launches Fourth Season

Click Here for More on Podcasts

Co-hosts, Cris and Joce, have returned with the fourth season of their musical theatre podcast.

Breaking the Curtain is a podcast that features everything from Musical Theatre Show History episodes,

Interviews with Broadway and West End creatives, and the latest theatre news around the globe!



Since debuting in August 2020, Breaking the Curtain has released over 90 unique episodes, reaching

over 27,000 theatre fans all over the world!

The podcast has episodes featuring interviews with creatives such as

Christy Altomare, Meghan Picerno, Constantine Maroulis, Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler, Danielle Steers, Simon Gordon, Bobby Rydell, Chilina Kennedy, Niki Metcalf, Andrew Polec, Linedy Genao, Anika Larsen, Rob Colletti and more!

Season 4 premieres on January 23rd, 2023 with an episode entitled 'How Glee Shaped a New Generation

of Theatre Kids', in which the hosts recount the early days of the Glee phenomenon, high school drama

programs and the impact the television series had on the modern generation of theatre fans around the

world.

The premiere month continues with an interview featuring Julie Boardman, the co-founder of The

Museum of Broadway.

You can listen to Seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 on all major podcast streaming platforms.

Follow Breaking the Curtain on Instagram @breakingthecurtain to stay updated on news and upcoming

episodes!

BREAKINGTHECURTAIN.COM

