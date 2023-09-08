Listen: THE BIG TIME, Starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte, Cast Recording is Now Available

The album is now available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Listen: THE BIG TIME, Starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte, Cast Recording is Now Available

 Concord Theatricals Recordings has released the studio cast recording of The Big Time on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. The premiere recording of the new musical comedy features music and lyrics by Douglas J. Cohen (No Way to Treat a Lady), a book by Douglas Carter Beane (Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella) and orchestrations by August Eriksmoen (Come From Away). 

The album stars Tony Award®-winners Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte as Tony and Donna Stevenitti, and features Broadway performers Raymond Bokhour as Mimke, Bradley Dean as CIA Agent “Big Apple”, Jackie Hoffman as Grusha, Michael McCormick as Leader Residu / Morty, Diane Phelan as Undersecretary Penelope Briggs-Hopkins and Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson as Pavlov Pushkart.

The album is available to download or stream here.

Listen to the full album below!

Additionally, a new music video for “Who Is This Guy?”, starring Debbie Gravitte and featuring Kevin Csolak, can be watched below:

The Big Time (Studio Cast Recording) features additional arrangements by Noah Landis, music direction by Eric Stern, music coordination by Bryan Cook and music preparation by Michael Pacifico and Jonathan Bauerfeld. The band is Tony Kadleck, Manuel Ruiz, Scott Wendholt, Brian Pareschi, Jason DeBord, Dave Phillips, Sean McDaniel, Sara Jacovino, Jason Jackson, Jen Hinkle, Jack Schatz, Steve Kenyon, Bryan Cook, Scott Kreitzer, Alden Banta and Mark Thrasher.

The album is produced by August Eriksmoen and Douglas J. Cohen. It was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. The album logo, cover art and digital booklet were designed by Michael Thomas Holmes. Additional production credits can be found in the album booklet HERE.

The Big Time takes place in 1962 during the height of the Cold War. When Russian spies take over a cruise liner holding NATO world leaders, lounge singers Tony and Donna Stevenitti must use song, dance and comedy to save the day. The musical most recently played a sold-out concert at The McCarter Theatre Center in January 2020 to rave reviews.

Track List: 

  1. Overture
  2. Medley Of Other People’s Hits
  3. A Song Of Peace
  4. I Could Get Used To That
  5. All Aboard
  6. I’ve Got My Eye On You
  7. Western Ways
  8. Eye To Eye
  9. If I Was You
  10. We Are Gonna Save The World
  11. How Are We Gonna Save The World?
  12. A Guy Without A Girl
  13. Grusha’s Rant
  14. A Little Soft Shoe
  15. The Border Song
  16. Born To Be In The Biz
  17. Who Is This Guy?
  18. Thank You For Today
  19. The Big Time
  20. Exit Music


Recommended For You