Listen: T.3 Releases New Version of 'Bring Him Home'

SNC Records, in partnership with Arts Music, a division of Warner Music Group, has released the third single from viral sensation T.3 – the dazzling vocal trio featuring Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith – to preview their upcoming EP Option Up today, Friday, December 1. The single “Bring Him Home,” originally from the musical Les Misérables, is an intimate and heartfelt rendition of the theater classic. The EP will mark the group’s major label debut following several successful independent releases. With over 425k followers and 5 million views on TikTok, 126k Instagram followers, and 39k YouTube subscribers, the group’s soaring harmonies and creative vocal arrangements are already wildly popular online. Now for the first time, T.3’s debut tour will take them through eight major markets such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia and more in December 2023. “Bring Him Home” was arranged by the three vocalists, and produced by Brett Castro. The full EP will be available on Friday, December 8.

The T.3 national tour will feature performances in St. Louis, MO (Sheldon Concert Hall, 12/8), Carmel, IN (Feinstein's, 12/9), Louisville, KY (Kentucky PAC, 12/10), Charlotte, NC (Neighborhood Theatre, 12/12), Pittsburgh, PA (City Winery, 12/15), Philadelphia, PA (City Winery, 12/16), New York, NY (City Winery, 12/17), and Boston, MA (City Winery, 12/18). Full details are at Click Here.



T.3 member Liam Fennecken comments, “‘Bring Him Home’ is from the musical Les Misérables and is performed when Jean Valjean wishes for Marius to make it out of war safely. It’s a beautiful, haunting song that talks about wanting the best for those you love. We’ve always kept the arrangement simple. The song is so beautiful on its own, we usually close our concerts with it a cappella. So in expanding the arrangement, we really wanted to let the song and the vocals speak for themselves.”



He continues: “We wanted to make sure the meaning of the song came across in not only words, but in music and feeling – filling all of the space with as much emotion as we could, but still leaving space for the audience to bring themselves to it. After all of the optioning up and jumping around and epic arrangements, this song has always been a nice way for us to fall back to our harmony roots, and truly connect with an audience with no filter. We want people to feel we did the song justice. There are so many incredible versions sung by so many iconic performers. We hope we were able to add something new and unique to that list, without taking away from the true meaning of the song.”



------------------------------------------------------



Liam Fennecken is a proud graduate of the Penn State BA Theatre program who recently starred in Broadway’s Chicago as Amos Hart. He is an actor, musician, and songwriter living in New York City. He recently toured the US and South Korea in School of Rock, and has toured North America with Once, American Idiot, and Peter Pan 360. @liamfennecken



Jim Hogan is a New York City based actor, singer, and musician who is currently the standby for Buddy in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo. His Broadway national touring credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening. Jim has also performed as a soloist with symphony orchestras across the US and Canada. He was training at Penn State University. @jimhogan220



Brendan Jacob Smith is an actor, singer and songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. A recent graduate of Ithaca College, Brendan will be playing Art Garfunkel in the US/Canada Company of The Simon and Garfunkel Story, starting this spring. He recently finished up his time as a member of Hyannis Sound, Cape Cod’s professional a capella group, and was seen as Frankie Epps in Parade at The Rev Theatre Company. @Brendanjacobsmith



------------------------------------------------------



SNC RECORDS is the label imprint of the a cappella sensation, Straight No Chaser. Founded in 2019 in partnership with Warner Music Group’s Arts Music, the label is the home for Straight No Chaser’s albums as well as serving as a home for uniquely talented vocalists from all genres. T.3 is the first signing to SNC Records.



ARTS MUSIC – Since its launch in 2017, Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division has rapidly expanded its footprint with a distinct roster of genre artists including jazz vocalists Steve Tyrell and Youn Sun Nah, to the world music collective Artists for Peace and Justice. Arts Music is also home to Warner Classics and Erato labels for classical music, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records and First Night Records for musical theater, and to Kids & Family content partners Sesame Workshop, Mattel, Fred Rogers Productions & Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.



------------------------------------------------------



T.3 TOUR DATES





December 2023



8 – St. Louis, MO – Sheldon Concert Hall

9 – Carmel, IN – Feinstein’s

10 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky PAC

12 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

15 – Pittsburgh, PA – City Winery

16 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

17 – New York, NY – City Winery

18 – Boston, MA – City Winery

