Listen: T.3 Releases New Version of 'Bring Him Home'

The full EP will be available on Friday, December 8. 

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 1 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season Photo 3 Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 4 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers

Listen: T.3 Releases New Version of 'Bring Him Home'

SNC Records, in partnership with Arts Music, a division of Warner Music Group, has released the third single from viral sensation T.3 – the dazzling vocal trio featuring Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith – to preview their upcoming EP Option Up today, Friday, December 1. The single “Bring Him Home,” originally from the musical Les Misérables, is an intimate and heartfelt rendition of the theater classic. The EP will mark the group’s major label debut following several successful independent releases. With over 425k followers and 5 million views on TikTok, 126k Instagram followers, and 39k YouTube subscribers, the group’s soaring harmonies and creative vocal arrangements are already wildly popular online. Now for the first time, T.3’s debut tour will take them through eight major markets such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia and more in December 2023. “Bring Him Home” was arranged by the three vocalists, and produced by Brett Castro. The full EP will be available on Friday, December 8. 

Listen below!

 
The T.3 national tour will feature performances in St. Louis, MO (Sheldon Concert Hall, 12/8), Carmel, IN (Feinstein's, 12/9), Louisville, KY (Kentucky PAC, 12/10), Charlotte, NC (Neighborhood Theatre, 12/12), Pittsburgh, PA (City Winery, 12/15), Philadelphia, PA (City Winery, 12/16), New York, NY (City Winery, 12/17), and Boston, MA (City Winery, 12/18). Full details are at Click Here.
 
T.3 member Liam Fennecken comments, “‘Bring Him Home’ is from the musical Les Misérables and is performed when Jean Valjean wishes for Marius to make it out of war safely. It’s a beautiful, haunting song that talks about wanting the best for those you love. We’ve always kept the arrangement simple. The song is so beautiful on its own, we usually close our concerts with it a cappella. So in expanding the arrangement, we really wanted to let the song and the vocals speak for themselves.”
 
He continues: “We wanted to make sure the meaning of the song came across in not only words, but in music and feeling – filling all of the space with as much emotion as we could, but still leaving space for the audience to bring themselves to it. After all of the optioning up and jumping around and epic arrangements, this song has always been a nice way for us to fall back to our harmony roots, and truly connect with an audience with no filter. We want people to feel we did the song justice.  There are so many incredible versions sung by so many iconic performers. We hope we were able to add something new and unique to that list, without taking away from the true meaning of the song.”
 
------------------------------------------------------
 
Liam Fennecken is a proud graduate of the Penn State BA Theatre program who recently starred in Broadway’s Chicago as Amos Hart. He is an actor, musician, and songwriter living in New York City. He recently toured the US and South Korea in School of Rock, and has toured North America with Once, American Idiot, and Peter Pan 360. @liamfennecken
 
Jim Hogan is a New York City based actor, singer, and musician who is currently the standby for Buddy in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo. His Broadway national touring credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening. Jim has also performed as a soloist with symphony orchestras across the US and Canada. He was training at Penn State University. @jimhogan220
 
Brendan Jacob Smith is an actor, singer and songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. A recent graduate of Ithaca College, Brendan will be playing Art Garfunkel in the US/Canada Company of The Simon and Garfunkel Story, starting this spring. He recently finished up his time as a member of Hyannis Sound, Cape Cod’s professional a capella group, and was seen as Frankie Epps in Parade at The Rev Theatre Company. @Brendanjacobsmith
 
------------------------------------------------------
 
SNC RECORDS is the label imprint of the a cappella sensation, Straight No Chaser. Founded in 2019 in partnership with Warner Music Group’s Arts Music, the label is the home for Straight No Chaser’s albums as well as serving as a home for uniquely talented vocalists from all genres. T.3 is the first signing to SNC Records.
 
ARTS MUSIC – Since its launch in 2017, Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division has rapidly expanded its footprint with a distinct roster of genre artists including jazz vocalists Steve Tyrell and Youn Sun Nah, to the world music collective Artists for Peace and Justice. Arts Music is also home to Warner Classics and Erato labels for classical music, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records and First Night Records for musical theater, and to Kids & Family content partners Sesame Workshop, Mattel, Fred Rogers Productions & Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.
 
------------------------------------------------------
 

T.3 TOUR DATES
 


December 2023
 
8 – St. Louis, MO – Sheldon Concert Hall
9 – Carmel, IN – Feinstein’s
10 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky PAC
12 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
15 – Pittsburgh, PA – City Winery
16 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery
17 – New York, NY – City Winery
18 – Boston, MA – City Winery
 




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single Photo
Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single

The stars of Glee reunited to honor Naya Rivera with a previously unreleased single this year. “Prayer for the Broken,” which was initially recorded by Rivera in 2012, will now include background vocals from Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Vanessa Lengies and Ashley Fink.

2
Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform Knights of the Roundtable on TODAY Photo
Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY

The cast of Spamalot took over the TODAY Show Plaza this morning to perform “Knights of the Roundtable.”  The performances featured Ethan Slater, Taran Killam, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michael Urie, Nik Walker, and Jimmy Smagula. James Monroe Iglehart and Christopher Fitzgerald also took part in the number. Watch the video!

3
JERSEY BOYS Teases 20th Anniversary Tour Photo
JERSEY BOYS Teases 20th Anniversary Tour

Join the celebration as JERSEY BOYS prepares to mark its 20th anniversary with a tour. Get more details about Jersey Boys here!

4
Listen: Julie Benko Releases Holiday EP Christmas With You Photo
Listen: Julie Benko Releases Holiday EP 'Christmas With You'

Christmas with You – the debut holiday EP from breakout Broadway star Julie Benko – is available in digital and streaming formats today, Friday, December 1. Listen to the album here, and check out an all new music video!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1st, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1st, 2023
Tom Holland Says Tom Holland Says "Scripts Are Being Written" for Fred Astaire Biopic
Review Roundup: SPAIN Off-Broadway PremiereReview Roundup: SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere
Stephen Sondheim's Manhattan Townhouse Sells To Fan For $7MStephen Sondheim's Manhattan Townhouse Sells To Fan For $7M

Next On Stage

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE BOOK OF MORMON
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You