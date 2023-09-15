Listen: Susan Sarandon & Seth Rudetsky Join Season 2 of Chris Sarandon's COOKING BY HEART Podcast

Celebrity guests, heartwarming stories, and mouthwatering recipes await! Tune in now on major podcast platforms and YouTube.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Prepare your brain and your taste buds because the much-anticipated Season 2 of 'Cooking By Heart' podcast, hosted by Academy Award-nominated actor Chris Sarandon, has officially launched! The new season promises a delightful blend of celebrity guests, and heartwarming reminiscences that will leave listeners hungry for more. 

Listen! 

In an exciting twist for the Season 2 premiere episode, Chris Sarandon will be joined by his first wife, the legendary Oscar-winning actress, Susan Sarandon. Together, they'll take you on a journey through their shared love for food, family, and storytelling. This duo will serve up not only mouthwatering memories but also a side of nostalgia and laughter as they regale the audience with surprises from their past and present.

There is an exciting bonus episode, as well! The second episode of Season 2 of 'Cooking By Heart' features Broadway savant, composer, and SiriusXM radio host Seth Rudetsky. Seth, renowned for his charismatic personality and deep love for the performing arts, will join Chris for a scintillating, hilarious conversation that covers their shared love of theater and culinary memories.

In this new season, 'Cooking By Heart' will continue to explore the heart and soul of cooking with Chris' celebrity guests, showcasing the unique bond between memory and food, culture and personal connections. Each episode features Chris Sarandon and his guests discussing their favorite childhood memories, sharing cherished recipes, and revealing the heartwarming stories behind them.

Fans and food enthusiasts can tune in to 'Cooking By Heart' on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts, as well as on YouTube. The show's combination of celebrity charisma, heartfelt storytelling, and mouthwatering recipes has already garnered a dedicated following- 'Cooking By Heart' podcast ranks in the top 5% of all podcasts globally, as reported by Listen Notes. Season 2 promises to deliver even more memorable moments and tasty recipes.

Don't miss the grand launch of 'Cooking By Heart' Season 2 with Chris Sarandon, Susan Sarandon, and Seth Rudetsky serving up a memorable feast for the ears. Subscribe now to get a front-row seat to this memorable culinary and conversational extravaganza.

Stay connected with 'Cooking By Heart' on social media for all the latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments.

Chris' upcoming guests include:

Jane Green- New York Times Best-Selling Novelist: 'The Beach House,' 'Swapping Lives,' 'Saving Grace.'

Note- The Jane Green interview will also be a live event at SHU Community Theatre on Friday, December 22nd at 7 PM.

Diane English- Emmy Award-Winning Film & TV Producer ('Murphy Brown')

Billy Mann- Grammy-Nominated Songwriter and Record Producer (Pink, Backstreet Boys, Kelly Rowland)

Manny Azenberg- Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer (over a dozen Neil Simon plays, 'The Wiz,' 'The Real Thing,' 'Sunday in the Park with George,' 'Rent,' 'The Iceman Cometh')

Noah Tucker- Popular TV Show Host and Restaurateur Based in Amsterdam, He Specializes in Cooking and Cocktails Made with Marijuana and Psychedelics

Alice Waters-Chef/ Restaurateur/Author; Helped Create the Farm-To-Table Movement

Clint Howard- 200+ Acting Credits ('Gentle Ben,' 'Star Trek,' 'Night Shift,' 'Apollo 13,' 'Austin Powers'); Younger Brother of Ron Howard

'Cooking By Heart' is available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and many more platforms.

Season 1 guests included Jacques Pépin, Cary Elwes, Carol Kane, Lidia Bastianich, Mario Cantone.

For more information about Chris Sarandon and/or 'Cooking By Heart,' please visit: https://www.chrissarandon.com/podcast.

Facebook: Chris Sarandon Instagram: @TheOfficialChrisSarandon
Twitter: @Sarandon_ChrisYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CookingByHeartPodcast/videos

www.chrissarandon.com

linktr.ee/theofficialchrissarandon

About Chris Sarandon:

Chris Sarandon is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for his versatile performances on both stage and screen. Beyond his illustrious acting career, Chris has a deep passion for cooking and storytelling, which inspired creating the 'Cooking By Heart' podcast.

About 'Cooking By Heart': Chris Sarandon said, "I grew up working in my immigrant father's All-American restaurant and as a helper at home with my mother's Greek cooking. I'm interested in the stories behind the food we all grew up with, the characters and situations that have played such important roles in our lives, the memories that are evoked when we eat something now that takes us back, the smells, the tastes and the people who were there. I hope our listeners will enjoy these stories, the guests and their memories--and all the great recipes!"

Chris has created this podcast out of his passion for family, friends and food. In addition to the conversation, each celebrity guest shares one of their favorite recipes for all the listeners!



