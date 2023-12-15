Listen: Spanish Cast Recording Released For Antonio Banderas' Production of GODSPELL

The album is now available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

The cast recording has been released today for Antonio Banderas, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, and Emilio Aragón’s acclaimed Spanish production of Godspell. This recording of John-Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz’s iconic musical is now available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide, from Concord Theatricals Recordings. CDs are also available for purchase in Spain. In the US, pre-order CDs exclusively at concordtheatricalsrecordings.com. Stream, download, or purchase the album HERE.

Listen to the full album below:

Banderas produced Godspell alongside his theatre company, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, Estudio Caribe, and Aragón, the production’s director and musical director. The show began its run in Malaga, Spain, on November 3, 2022 and was a great success with audiences and critics alike. The album marks Concord Theatricals Recordings’ third collaboration with Banderas and the Soho CaixaBank Theatre, following the first-ever Spanish language recordings of A Chorus Line and Company.

“Slowly but surely, we are progressively creating a collection of musical theatre shows, originally conceived in the English language, and which we now present in Spanish,” said Banderas. Godspell is the third musical to occupy its place in this collection which was launched by Concord and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank just a few years ago with A Chorus Line, continued with Sondheim’s Company and now also includes Stephen Schwartz’s show. The recordings, far from being just isolated projects presented as musical documents, are inextricably linked to the production and presentation of the three shows, both at Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga and other Spanish venues, to resounding critical acclaim and the applause and respect of audiences who have packed out the performances. The theatre's management team aims to continue expanding the collection with the 2024 productions of They Are Playing Our Song and Gypsy. We have a firm commitment to making the Spanish-speaking public aware of the scope, depth, and mastery of these great works of musical theatre, which are the pillars of one of the most loved and applauded genres worldwide. A big hug in C major.”

“We’re very happy to continue our relationship with Antonio and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. “They continue to produce and record the highest quality Spanish versions of classic American musicals which we can bring to the wider world.”

Godspell (2023 Spanish Cast Recording) features cast members (in alphabetical order) Aaron Cobos, Andro Crespo, Angy Fernández, Noemí Gallego, Daniel Garod, Pepe Nufrio, Raúl Ortiz, Nuria Pérez, Laia Prats, Roko, and Víctor Ullate Roche. Additional cast members include Javier Ariano, Daniel Garod, and Mónica Solaun.

Godspell was conceived and originally directed by Tebelak with music and new lyrics by Schwartz. The musical was originally produced on the New York stage by Edgar Lansbury, Stuart Duncan, and Joseph Beruh. New Spanish lyric and book translations are by Roser Batalla.

Godspell (2023 Spanish Cast Recording) was produced by Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank and executive produced by Marc Montserrat-Drukker and Noelia Ortega. The music was produced by Manolo Toro, with cast album musical direction and assistant music production by Olga Domínguez. The album was recorded, edited, and mixed by Toro and mastered by Oscar Zambrano.

Album Track List: 

1.     Prólogo – Torre de Babel (Prologue – Tower of Babble)

2.     Preparad el Camino (Prepare Ye)

3.     Salva a tu pueblo (Save the People)

4.     Día a día (Day by Day)

5.     Aprende bien tus lecciones (Learn Your Lessons Well)

6.     Bendice a Dios (Bless the Lord)

7.     Todo a fin de bien (All for the Best)

8.     Todos Estos dones (All Good Gifts)

9.     La luz del mundo (Light of the World)

10.   Deshaz tu camino (Turn Back, O Man)

11.   ¡Qué pena dais! (Alas for You)

12.   Junto a mí (By My Side)

13.   Te rogamos (We Beseech Thee)

14.   La ciudad más hermosa (Beautiful City)

15.   En los sauces (On the Willows)

16.   Finale (Finale)

Recent albums released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the GRAMMY Award®-winning Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles and the GRAMMY®-nominated Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, as well as the GRAMMY®-nominated currently-running, Tony Award-winning hit, Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; Jaime Lozano & The Familia’s Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2; Carmel Dean’s Well-Behaved Women (Studio Cast Recording); Shaina Taub’s As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank’s Spanish-language cast albums of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the GRAMMY®-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel, in addition to 17 Again, starring Casey Likes and Eden Espinosa; The Big Time, starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte; The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); and Jason Robert Brown’s Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

Photo Credit: Javier Salas



