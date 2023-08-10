Listen: STRAY GODS: THE ROLEPLAYING MUSICAL Soundtrack Out Now

Austin Wintory has released four volumes of the Original Soundtrack for the groundbreaking musical video game Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. Available everywhere now are the four volumes of the Original Soundtrack from songwriter, composer, and Music Director AUSTIN WINTORY. Three of the four albums, titled the RED, BLUE and GREEN EDITIONS, isolate the three color-coded 'traits' the player chooses from among during the songs (co-written by Wintory, TRIPOD [SIMON HALL, STEVE GATES, SCOTT EDGAR] and MONTAIGNE).

The fourth album, the PANTHEON EDITION, weaves together the three traits and also includes the game's original score, also by Wintory. The albums will feature songs performed by actors such as Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Anthony Rapp (RENT, Star Trek: Discovery), Felicia Day (Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog), Janina Gavankar (Borderlands), and many more top talents. There is minimal overlap between the three albums, and even with 4 releases, many of the songs would require dozens more albums to showcase every possible path a player might take through them. All four soundtracks arrive today Thursday, August 10 alongside the debut of the game.



Of the soundtracks, AUSTIN WINTORY says, "Branching, interactive music has posed major challenges on every soundtrack album I've ever done, but nothing has compared to Stray Gods. How do you release a single version of something that's designed to have many, MANY versions at the discretion of the player?? My number one concern was that an album would somehow 'canonize' a given choice, and make curious listeners think this was somehow the 'correct' version of Grace's story. So in my effort to escape this, I've gone ahead with 4 discrete albums. The first three correspond to the color-coded traits the player can choose (Red: the rambunctious and antagonistic Kickass; Blue: the conniving and intellectual Clever; and Green, the compassionate and empathetic Charming). If you played the game by only ever choosing one of these colors, at every of the literally hundreds of decision points, you'd basically get these albums. The fourth album, which I called the "Pantheon Edition," is my personally curated weaving amongst all 3 choices in an effort to 1) minimally overlap with the other 3, and 2) sample a realistic result of a given player's approach. But the truth is, it would take thousands of albums to truly archive every viable playthru and so in the end, I hope some cross section of the 4 provides a listener with what they're looking for! We live in a world of custom playlists and this is meant to embrace that. Best of all though, simply go play the game and experience YOURS!"



ABOUT STRAY GODS: THE ROLEPLAYING MUSICAL



Published by Humble Games and developed by Summerfall Studios, the game is set in a modern fantasy world, college dropout Grace is granted the power of a Muse - power she’ll need to find out the truth behind her predecessor’s death before time runs out. You’ll decide who Grace allies with who she can trust, and who may betray her in this beautifully hand-illustrated roleplaying musical. Charm, negotiate, or strong-arm your way through their world, playing through original, fully interactive musical numbers composed by Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory (Journey, Banner Saga), Tripod (musicians Scott Edgar, Steven Gates, and Simon Hall) and Eurovision Australia’s own Montaigne (Jess Cerro). Fully orchestrated and performed by an all-star cast you’ll feel as though you’re right there on the stage. With thousands of potential variations based on your choices, you’ll craft the soundtrack to your own one-of-a-kind musical experience.

No two playthroughs are the same.

A video game for musical lovers, and a musical for video game lovers, Stray Gods is a compelling story of hope, self-discovery, and forging your path.

STRAY GODS: THE ROLEPLAYING MUSICAL (ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK)

ABOUT AUSTIN WINTORY

Two-time Grammy-nominated and two-time BAFTA-winning composer Austin Wintory has had a career straddling film, video games and the stage. He has scored over 50 features, including several Sundance hits (Grace, Captain Abu Raed), and over 30 games, netting him 7 BAFTA nominations, 2 wins of the peer-voted ASCAP Composer's Choice Awards, and a slew of other industry accolades.



His work, ranging from intimate indies like JOURNEY to massive blockbusters like ALIENS: FIRETEAM ELITE and ASSASSIN'S CREED, is often noted for its unique perspective and unusual approach. Austin's scores frequently employ the use of experimental ensembles and recording techniques, merged with distinctive solo musicians from around the globe. Many of his game scores have enjoyed success in concert upon release, with performances all over the world including a recent presentation of his music before an audience of nearly 15,000 in Krakow, Poland and performance by the Royal Philharmonic at Royal Albert Hall in London as part of the first-ever BBC Gaming Proms concert. Austin's most recent feature films include BULLET HEAD starring Adrien Brody and John Malkovich, Burt Reynolds' final film, THE LAST MOVIE STAR, Ross McCall's acclaimed prison drama A VIOLENT MAN, and Netflix's limited series THAI CAVE RESCUE.

