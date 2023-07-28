Listen: RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL Releases Concept Album Ahead of September Premiere

Relapse: A New Musical will play September 2-23, at Off-Broadway's Theatre Row - Theatre 5.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend
Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast! Photo 4 Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast!

Listen: RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL Releases Concept Album Ahead of September Premiere

J. Giachetti and Louis Josephson are releasing a concept album for their new Off-Broadway Musical RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL. The world premiere of RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL, with music direction by Jordon Cunningham, directed by Tony-award nominee Joey Mckneely, will play September 2-23, at Off-Broadway's Theatre Row - Theatre 5 (410 West 42nd Street, NY NY 10036). Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and available at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/relapse/

Listen below!

Giachetti and Josephson recorded this album to capture the moment of creating this work, and draw the audiences in. According to Josephson, "it's almost like a time capsule of where the show has come from. Even though the songs are evolving and not all included on this album, we hope to give our fan base this sneak peak. Special shoutout and major thank you to all the talented instrumentalists and singers who were apart of the recording process."

Consumed by the personification of the voices in their heads, RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL, follows the journeys of Adam, Bryan, Melinda, and Kendra as they navigate the adversities of mental health on their path to recovery. Guided by Dr. Carlis and Nurse Margot, this group of patients, welcome Adam and bid farewell to long-time patient Bryan. The musical delves into the emotional, psychological, and social conflicts that arise in such a group therapy-type setting and the character's transformations as they seek help, confront their demons and embark on a path to recovery. The future is calling them, but in order to move forward they have first to let go of the past.

** This play touches upon themes of addiction, isolation, and mental health. The play is a fictionalized account of true events. **

RELAPSE A NEW MUSICAL CONCEPT ALBUM has Music, Orchestrations, and is Produced by Louis Josephson, with Book and Lyrics by J. Giachetti, was Recorded by David Amlen at Sound on Sound Studios, and Mixed by Louis Josephson and David Amlen, Mastered by David Amlen. The musicians on the album are Piano/Music Director: Louis Josephson, Guitar: Matt Wong, Bass: Gabe Rupe, Drums: Petros Anagnostakos, Violin: Cameron Chase, Viola: Peter Dudek, and Cello: Charles Zandieh.

Performances of RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL begin Saturday, September 2 and continue through Saturday, September 23. Opening Night is Wednesday, September 6 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and available at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/relapse/ or by phone Monday - Friday from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm at 212-714-2442 ext. 45. The Box Office is currently open for in-person service two hours prior to the first curtain of the night.

ALBUM DETAILS

Music, Orchestrations, and Produced by Louis Josephson
Lyrics and Book by J. Giachetti
Recorded by David Amlen at Sound on Sound Studios

  1. Wasteland

Vocals: Jacob Ryan Smith, Ryan Hurley, Brynn Williams, Aria Critchley, Jonmichael Tarleton, and Kennedy Wilde

  1. Fine

Vocals: Jacob Ryan Smith

  1. Flush

Vocals: Brynn Williams, Jacob Ryan Smith, Ryan Hurley, Aria Critchley, Jonmichael Tarleton, and Kennedy Wilde

  1. Shattered Brain

Vocals: Aria Critchley, Brynn Williams, Jacob Ryan Smith, Ryan Hurley, Jonmichael Tarleton, and Kennedy Wilde

  1. Serenity

Vocals: Kennedy Wilde

  1. Outta Here

Vocals: Ryan Hurley, Aria Critchley, Brynn Williams, Jacob Ryan Smith, Jonmichael Tarleton, and Kennedy Wilde

Piano/Music Director: Louis Josephson

Guitar: Matt Wong
Bass: Gabe Rupe
Drums: Petros Anagnostakos
Violin: Cameron Chase
Viola: Peter Dudek
Cello: Charles Zandieh

Mixed by Louis Josephson and David Amlen
Mastered by David Amlen

Copyright © 2021 Louis Josephson Music (ASCAP) & Giachetti-Josephson Productions. All Rights Reserved.

Release date: February 17, 2023



RELATED STORIES

1
Jamie Lee Curtis & Tiffany Haddish Want to Do THE ODD COUPLE Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis & Tiffany Haddish Want to Do THE ODD COUPLE

Hollywood stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish reveal their ambitions to star in a new version of Neil Simon's 'The Odd Couple' on Broadway. Find out why they are excited about this project and their plans to entertain theatergoers.

2
LENNY Playwright and Screenwriter Julian Barry Dies at 92 Photo
LENNY Playwright and Screenwriter Julian Barry Dies at 92

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright, screenwriter, and stage performer Julian Barry has died at age 92. Barry is best known for writing the Oscar-nominated script for the 1974 film 'Lenny' about comedian Lenny Bruce, adapted from his Broadway play of the same name.

3
Sierra Boggess Will Lead New Cast Recording of OKLAHOMA! Photo
Sierra Boggess Will Lead New Cast Recording of OKLAHOMA!

An all new cast recording of Oklahoma!, featuring the musical's complete original score, will be released this September.

4
Willemijn Verkaik Will Star as Elsa in FROZEN in Germany Photo
Willemijn Verkaik Will Star as Elsa in FROZEN in Germany

Broadway and West End star Willemijn Verkaik will star as Elsa in Frozen in Hamburg, Germany beginning on October 18, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Willemijn Verkaik Will Star as Elsa in FROZEN in GermanyWillemijn Verkaik Will Star as Elsa in FROZEN in Germany
Wake Up With BWW 7/28: Patrick Page and Sarah Paulson on Stage, Plus MATILDA International Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/28: Patrick Page and Sarah Paulson on Stage, Plus MATILDA International Tour, and More!
Emmy Awards Telecast Moved From September Date Due To Ongoing StrikesEmmy Awards Telecast Moved From September Date Due To Ongoing Strikes
Photos: See Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski in Audible's CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSEPhotos: See Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski in Audible's CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSE

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You