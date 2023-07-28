Listen: RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL Releases Concept Album Ahead of September Premiere

J. Giachetti and Louis Josephson are releasing a concept album for their new Off-Broadway Musical RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL. The world premiere of RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL, with music direction by Jordon Cunningham, directed by Tony-award nominee Joey Mckneely, will play September 2-23, at Off-Broadway's Theatre Row - Theatre 5 (410 West 42nd Street, NY NY 10036). Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and available at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/relapse/.

Listen below!

Giachetti and Josephson recorded this album to capture the moment of creating this work, and draw the audiences in. According to Josephson, "it's almost like a time capsule of where the show has come from. Even though the songs are evolving and not all included on this album, we hope to give our fan base this sneak peak. Special shoutout and major thank you to all the talented instrumentalists and singers who were apart of the recording process."

Consumed by the personification of the voices in their heads, RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL, follows the journeys of Adam, Bryan, Melinda, and Kendra as they navigate the adversities of mental health on their path to recovery. Guided by Dr. Carlis and Nurse Margot, this group of patients, welcome Adam and bid farewell to long-time patient Bryan. The musical delves into the emotional, psychological, and social conflicts that arise in such a group therapy-type setting and the character's transformations as they seek help, confront their demons and embark on a path to recovery. The future is calling them, but in order to move forward they have first to let go of the past.

** This play touches upon themes of addiction, isolation, and mental health. The play is a fictionalized account of true events. **

RELAPSE A NEW MUSICAL CONCEPT ALBUM has Music, Orchestrations, and is Produced by Louis Josephson, with Book and Lyrics by J. Giachetti, was Recorded by David Amlen at Sound on Sound Studios, and Mixed by Louis Josephson and David Amlen, Mastered by David Amlen. The musicians on the album are Piano/Music Director: Louis Josephson, Guitar: Matt Wong, Bass: Gabe Rupe, Drums: Petros Anagnostakos, Violin: Cameron Chase, Viola: Peter Dudek, and Cello: Charles Zandieh.

Performances of RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL begin Saturday, September 2 and continue through Saturday, September 23. Opening Night is Wednesday, September 6 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and available at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/relapse/ or by phone Monday - Friday from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm at 212-714-2442 ext. 45. The Box Office is currently open for in-person service two hours prior to the first curtain of the night.

ALBUM DETAILS

Music, Orchestrations, and Produced by Louis Josephson

Lyrics and Book by J. Giachetti

Recorded by David Amlen at Sound on Sound Studios

Wasteland

Vocals: Jacob Ryan Smith, Ryan Hurley, Brynn Williams, Aria Critchley, Jonmichael Tarleton, and Kennedy Wilde

Fine

Vocals: Jacob Ryan Smith

Flush

Vocals: Brynn Williams, Jacob Ryan Smith, Ryan Hurley, Aria Critchley, Jonmichael Tarleton, and Kennedy Wilde

Shattered Brain

Vocals: Aria Critchley, Brynn Williams, Jacob Ryan Smith, Ryan Hurley, Jonmichael Tarleton, and Kennedy Wilde

Serenity

Vocals: Kennedy Wilde

Outta Here

Vocals: Ryan Hurley, Aria Critchley, Brynn Williams, Jacob Ryan Smith, Jonmichael Tarleton, and Kennedy Wilde

Piano/Music Director: Louis Josephson

Guitar: Matt Wong

Bass: Gabe Rupe

Drums: Petros Anagnostakos

Violin: Cameron Chase

Viola: Peter Dudek

Cello: Charles Zandieh

Mixed by Louis Josephson and David Amlen

Mastered by David Amlen

Copyright © 2021 Louis Josephson Music (ASCAP) & Giachetti-Josephson Productions. All Rights Reserved.

Release date: February 17, 2023