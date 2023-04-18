Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Original Songs From Eric Ulloa & Andrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY Now Streaming

Mikey’s Army recently made its debut as part of the 2023 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival in Los Angeles. 

Apr. 18, 2023  

Original songs from the short film, Mikey's Army have been released digitally on all music streaming platforms today, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The two tracks were written and produced by the film's composer, ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award recipient, Brett Ryback. "Falling" and "Sweet as I Dreamed" feature Krystina Alabado on vocals, Andrew Zinsmeister on guitar, Greg Sadler on drums, and Ryback on keys and can be streamed here. A fierce and fabulous coming of age story written by Eric Ulloa (The Nana Project, Nickelodeon's "Meet the Alphabeats") and directed by Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Submissions Only, Sign), Mikey's Army recently made its debut as part of the 2023 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Listen below!

Mikey's Army tells the story of 16-year-old Mikey Alvarez who finds himself at a pivotal moment - that moment when you know it's time to be open and honest about what you're feeling inside and finally speak your truth. Not feeling quite ready for such a moment, Mikey unwittingly conjures courage from a trio of fierce and fabulous guides who appear in an explosion of glitter and glitz. Can a Drag Queen, an international Pop star, and an action film heartthrob tackle a mission this big and give Mikey the confidence he needs?

The cast of Mikey's Army features Mark "Markie" Aguirre as Mikey, Claybourne Elder ("The Gilded Age") as Chad Hartman, Krystina Alabado (Better Nate Than Never) as Autumn Jones, Shuga Cain ("RuPaul's Drag Race") as Lady Slay, Jennifer Sanchez (Submissions Only) as Mom, and Timmy Thompson as Brian.

The creative team for Mikey's Army also includes cinematography by Alejandro Mejía AMC, editing by Andrew Keenan-Bolger, production design by Rachel Buksbazen, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Sandy Shelton.

Thomas Schumacher, Drama Club Productions and Reyana Productions are executive producers.





