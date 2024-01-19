Listen: New Single Released from JO- THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL

4 Times Entertainment has just announced the second single release titled “Little Women” from the Broadway bound Jo – The Little Women Musical. The track is now available on all streaming platforms (including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music).

Composed by Dan Redfeld with lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, the single features Kim Huber (Marmee), Miyuki Miyagi (Beth), Sophie Pollono (Amy), Veronica Robinson (Meg), Jenna Lea Rosen (Jo), and members of the Hollywood Studio Symphony.

“Little Women” occurs at the center of Act One, just as Marmee, the March girls’ mother, passes on heartfelt wisdom to her daughters.

“The notion of writing five-part harmony for female voices seemed fitting,” says Redfeld. Its Celtic/Appalachian feel is somehow deeply familiar and embodies one of the central themes we were trying to convey - home is where your heart is. It’s simple but honest.”

Redfeld says the song is filled with personal nods to celebrated film composers James Horner, John Williams and Jerry Goldsmith, whose contribution to the music world he admires.

“The song “Little Women” is about passing the torch to a new generation,” says John Koladziej, book writer and lyricist for Jo.

“There comes a time for every parent when they can no longer give answers to their children, but they can teach them a code to live by, from which they can divine their own answers,” says co-book writer and lyricist Christina Harding.

“The challenge was to take an iconic image from the novel and transform it into a definitive moment in these characters’ lives, through words and harmony,” adds Koladziej.

“Little Women” follows the success of the show’s first single “Fly Away.” Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Jenna Lea Rosen here.

Jo – The Little Women Musical has already had an exciting trajectory. The show performed sold-out engagements in 2023 at Los Angeles's Knitting Factory and New York's 54 Below. There will be a private industry cocktail mixer January 30 in New York. Workshop dates will be announced shortly. Veteran Broadway producers Willette and Manny Klausner (WMK Productions) are the show’s co-producers. WMK Productions has had blockbuster successes on Broadway and the West End, including Hadestown and MJ the Musical. Ken Davenport serves as Producing Consultant.

Director and casting for Jo – The Little Women Musical will be announced shortly.