Listen: Lesli Margherita Talks Broadway and Baseball On BREAK A BAT! Podcast

Lesli Margherita Discusses her Passion for Sports, the Arts and More

Lesli Margherita steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 44 of Break a Bat!

Listen to the episode here:

One of Broadway's resident funny girls, Margherita is a Laurence Olivier Award winner for her performance as Inez in the musical adaptation of Zorro on the West End, and has appeared on Broadway in Matilda the Musical and Dames at Sea.

Margherita also just happens to be a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan. In this episode, she discusses everything from the roots of her passion for both sports and the arts, ruling your kingdom, and the parallels between Broadway casts and Moneyball - the now iconic baseball book turned film.

As Lesli is so often associated with her comedic chops, to this day she still credits the Muppet universe created by Jim Henson as one of her earliest influences in performing. This led host Al Malafronte to have some fun in this week's edition of the 7th Inning Stretch with some Baseball meets Broadway meets Muppets! trivia in this week's 7th Inning Stretch!

