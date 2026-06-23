Listen: Lea Salonga Releases 'Last Night of the World' Pride Remix

Today, Tony Award-winning performer Lea Salonga releases “The Last Night of the World (The Pride Remix),” a new dance version of the beloved Miss Saigon ballad that was first introduced to audiences decades ago. For generations of fans, “The Last Night of the World” has been an anthem of love, connection, and hope. Released during Pride Month, this reimagined dance version celebrates those same themes while honoring and uplifting LGBTQ+ communities.

All proceeds from “The Last Night of the World (The Pride Remix)” will be donated to the ACLU to support its ongoing work to protect the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ people across the U.S.

Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is reknownned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. Lea Most recently starred on Broadway in Old Friends (alongside Bernadette Peters) after headlining the Los Angeles and London productions.

Lea is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. In 2026 she played the role of Madame Thénardier in the Les Misérables: The World Tour Spectacular. On Broadway, Lea starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie. The show’s return to the Broadway stage earned a Tony Award for “Best Revival of a Musical” and also garnered Lea and the cast a Grammy nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album.” She has also been seen on Broadway in Here Lies Love, Allegiance and Flower Drum Song.

Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend”.

Lea starred in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (a reboot of the popular series) available on HBO Max, after starring in the critically acclaimed Sony musical-drama Yellow Rose. Lea can also be heard in the Netflix record-breaking film KPop Demon Hunters, the Netflix animated series Centaurworld and in FX’s animated series Little Demon. In August 2021, Lea released her single “Dream Again” and in November Lea Salonga: Live with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra from Sydney Opera House aired as part of Great Performances on PBS. A live album of the performance was subsequently released by Broadway Records.

Lea’s 2025 Stage, Screen and Everything In Between Tour and her 2022 Dream Again Tour saw sold-out audiences and record-breaking sales across North America and the United Kingdom. Lea has toured all over the world, performing sold out concerts in such locations as the Sydney Opera House, 02 Arena, Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Singapore’s Esplanade, Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Hong Kong Cultural Center, Queen Sirikit Convention Center in Bangkok and Carnegie Hall in New York.

In addition to her stage and screen credits, Lea served as a judge on the Philippines hit version of “The Voice” including the ratings juggernaut “The Voice Kids”. She has released multiple solo albums, toured the world with legendary pop-opera quartet Il Divo, and received rave reviews for her many cabaret engagements, including a record setting run at New York’s 54 Below. Her latest album, Sounding Joy | The Holiday Album was released by Center Stage Records in November 2024.

In her 45-year career, Lea has performed for six Philippine presidents (from Ferdinand Marcos to Benigno S. Aquino III), four American Presidents (Joe Biden, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush), and for Diana, Princess of Wales and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was honored by Time Magazine as a Time100 Impact Award Recipient and received the Gold House 2023 Gold Legend Award.

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