Listen: Indigo Girls Single 'What We Wanna Be' From GLITTER & DOOM' Out Now

The new Indigo Girls single “What We Wanna Be” – the folk duo's first new song in four years – is out now from record label PS Classics. Indigo Girls, composed of the Grammy Award–winning duo Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, wrote the song specifically for the end credits of the upcoming film musical Glitter & Doom, which – through 25 iconic Indigo Girls songs – charts the romance between aspiring circus performer Glitter (Filipino star Alex Diaz) and struggling musician Doom (UK newcomer Alan Cammish). The full soundtrack will be available in digital and streaming formats on Friday, March 8.

Listen below!

Songwriter Ray explains the genesis of “What We Wanna Be”: “The new song was inspired by the film's characters and by my own experience of peeling off the layers of things I have built over the years to shield me from pain or even my own truth. It is a conversation between Glitter and Doom and their endeavor to find healing through the love they have kindled together. And as importantly, the grace that allows them to live fully as their own selves. Because of Michelle Chamuel's richly creative and unique approach as the producer of our songs in the film, we were thrilled to be able to bring a new song to fruition with her.” The song was recorded in Nashville in November, 2023.

Indigo Girls is one of the most successful folk duos in history. They have recorded 16 studio albums (seven gold, four platinum, one double platinum), sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following. Their 35-year career began in clubs around their native Atlanta, GA, before taking off with their eponymous major label debut which sold over two million units under the power of songs “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears.” Committed and uncompromising activists, they work on issues like immigration reform (El Refugio), LGBTQ advocacy, education (Imagination Library), death penalty reform, and Native American rights. They are co-founders of Honor the Earth, a non-profit dedicated to the survival of sustainable Native communities, Indigenous environmental justice, and green energy solutions.

The film musical Glitter & Doom, directed by Tom Gustafson and written by Cory Krueckeberg, opens on March 8 at New York's Quad Cinema and Los Angeles' Landmark Theaters Sunset through Music Box Films, with a national rollout one week later. As SPEAKproductions, Krueckeberg and Gustafson have made seven films, which have won more than 60 awards while playing over 250 film festivals around the world. Their debut feature, the musical fantasy Were the World Mine – the team's first soundtrack collaboration with PS Classics – was chosen as a “Critic's Pick” by The New York Times, who called it “movie musical magic.”

The full soundtrack to Glitter & Doom – produced by Chamuel, the finalist from NBC's The Voice known as the Reverb Junkie – includes bold reimaginings of such Indigo Girls classics as “Closer to Fine,” “Power of Two” and “Get Out the Map,” a dance remix of “Galileo” by Ruby Rose – plus the new original, “What We Wanna Be.” In addition to vocals by Diaz, Cammish and Chamuel, it also features star supporting turns by Ming-Na Wen, Missi Pyle, Lea DeLaria, Tig Notaro, Kate Pierson of the B-52's, “RuPaul's Drag Race” alum Peppermint, Broadway's Beth Malone, and Indigo Girls themselves.