Listen: Hear the GIRLS5EVA Season 3 Soundtrack With Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry & More

Hot off the Season 3 debut on Netflix, get a first listen to the soundtrack of the new season of Girls5eva with original songs performed by Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps.

The final song, "The Medium Time," was written by Bareilles and is performed by the leading ladies of the series. Other songs are written by Jeff Richmond, Meredith Scardino, Robert Carlock, Kyle Brier, Janine Brito, Robert Carlock, and Sam Means.

ABOUT GIRLS5eva

The members of the late ‘90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top.

In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

The series is created and executive produced by Emmy® Award winner Meredith Scardino. Emmy® winners Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears) and David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment) also serve as executive producers along with Emmy® nominee Eric Gurian (Little Stranger). Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Photo Cr. Emily V. Aragones/Netflix © 2023