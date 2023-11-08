Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original Vocals on 'Something Good' From THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The Sound of Music (Super Deluxe Edition) will be released on December 1.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

As a prelude to the forthcoming Super Deluxe Edition of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical masterpiece The Sound of Music, Craft Recordings has released a special alternate take of the film’s iconic duet “Something Good,” featuring never-before-heard original vocals from the legendary Christopher Plummer (whose vocals were dubbed in the film) alongside co-star Julie Andrews.

This rarity, available to stream or download today, offers fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the beloved film and, of course, its enduring soundtrack. 

The Sound of Music (Super Deluxe Edition), available as a 4-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio box set and on digital platforms, compiles every musical element from Robert Wise’s 5X Academy Award®-winning film adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s timeless classic, including cherished songs such as “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “The Lonely Goatherd” “Maria,” and “The Sound of Music.” 

This set represents the first time that the complete score of the film will be available in its entirety, with over 40 previously unreleased tracks, including all score cues, plus instrumentals for all songs, rare demos, interviews, alternative takes from the cast and more.  

Audio for the collection was remixed and mastered from the original multi-track tapes by Robert Wise associate Mike Matessino, an acclaimed writer and film preservationist, with particular emphasis on the restoration of classic film music (His work includes soundtrack projects for the Star Wars Trilogy, Poltergeist, Superman, Alien, The Goonies, Back to the Future, Home Alone, the Star Trek feature films and Empire of the Sun).

The 5-disc box set is housed in a 64-page hardbound book with a treasure trove of rare production photos and brand-new, insightful liner notes by Matessino. The accompanying Blu-Ray Audio disc offers the full high-res score and a new Dolby Atmos® mix of the original 16-track soundtrack for a truly immersive listening experience.

Fans can also find the remixed and remastered album on Deluxe 2-CD and 3-LP triple-gatefold formats, which include the film’s expanded complete score. All formats are available to pre-order today. 

Listen to the new release here:






Recommended For You