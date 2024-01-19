Listen: HAMILTON Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Unveils New Single 'Brighter (Feat. Kevin Garrett)'

Alongside the single release, Jasmine debuted a compelling short film to visually tell the story of “Brighter.”

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

Listen: HAMILTON Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Unveils New Single 'Brighter (Feat. Kevin Garrett)'

EMMY and GRAMMY Award-winning Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones is kicking off an exciting musical chapter ahead with the release of her new single “Brighter (feat. Kevin Garrett).”

Anchored by simmering R&B soundscapes laced with neo-soul attitude, “Brighter (feat. Kevin Garrett)” emphasizes the powerful influence of self-discovery and positive relationships. The anthemic chorus affirms, “I swear you’re my light, and you just get brighter each time.”

Alongside the single release, Jasmine debuted a compelling short film to visually tell the story of “Brighter.” Set at sunset on a western ranch in California, the short film, produced with Chris Harding, Evan Jones and Rafael Casal, chronicles Jasmine’s journey of transformation and self-discovery. 

ABOUT Jasmine Cephas Jones

Jasmine Cephas Jones takes flight and uplifts audiences on tape, on screen, and on the stage. The world first became acquainted with the multi-talented phenom when she kicked off her career in 2013. Following a series of indie film and television appearances, she famously breathed life into the dual-role of Maria Reynolds and Peggy Schuyler in Hamilton, staying with the production until the end of 2016. She was also seen in the 2019 Off-Broadway production of Cyrano.

Along the way, she garnered a GRAMMY® Award in the category of “Best Musical Theater Album” for her contributions to the RIAA Diamond-certified Hamilton – Original Broadway Cast Recording. She went on to shine in Mistress America, Dog Days, and Blindspotting. During 2020, she received an EMMY® Award for her role in #Freerayshawn, emerging as “the first-ever Black woman to win in the category of ‘Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series’.”

Her late father Ron Cephas Jones also picked up a trophy at the ceremony, enshrining them as “the first father-daughter duo to win EMMY® Awards.”  In addition, she reprised her role as Ashley in the Blindspotting series—which she also produced. In between, she unveiled her Blue Bird EP [2020].

Beyond generating millions of streams, it earned praise from The New York Times, People, and Refinery29, to name a few. In 2024, Jasmine is set to release new music as a solo artist. Her new single “Brighter (feat. Kevin Garrett)” is available now wherever you listen to music. 



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Photo
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut

Watch a video of Reneé Rapp preparing to make her Saturday Night Live debut with host Jacob Elordi and cast member Bowen Yang. Leading up to the episode, watch the Mean Girls star join host Jacob Elordi and cast member Bowen Yang for a special promo. Plus, find out if she's bringing Megan Thee Stallion along for a 'Not My Fault' performance!

2
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Photo
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Since the release of the Mean Girls movie musical, the original Broadway cast recording has seen a streaming increase on Spotify. The film verison cuts nine of the songs that were performed in the Broadway production, leading fans to re-visit the cast recording after seeing the new film. Find out how Spotify streams increased on the cast recording!

3
Video: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Discusses the Shows Themes Photo
Video: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Discusses the Show's Themes

Watch as the cast of the Broadway musical The Notebook discusses the show's themes!

4
Ashley Park Reveals She Went Into Critical Septic Shock Photo
Ashley Park Reveals She Went Into 'Critical Septic Shock'

Ashley Park has revealed that she went into 'critical septic shock' late last year and is now in recovery after several of her organs were affected and infected. Tony nominated Mean Girls star says that 'what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock,' saying that her health has been improving.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Interview: Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai on Their HAZBIN HOTEL CharactersInterview: Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai on Their HAZBIN HOTEL Characters
Video: How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!Video: How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
SCHMIGADOON! Canceled at Apple TV+ After Season Three Was WrittenSCHMIGADOON! Canceled at Apple TV+ After Season Three Was Written
Selena Gomez Joins WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE Revival at Disney Channel With Davie HenrieSelena Gomez Joins WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE Revival at Disney Channel With Davie Henrie

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Recommended For You