Listen: HAMILTON Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Unveils New Single 'Brighter (Feat. Kevin Garrett)'

EMMY and GRAMMY Award-winning Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones is kicking off an exciting musical chapter ahead with the release of her new single “Brighter (feat. Kevin Garrett).”

Anchored by simmering R&B soundscapes laced with neo-soul attitude, “Brighter (feat. Kevin Garrett)” emphasizes the powerful influence of self-discovery and positive relationships. The anthemic chorus affirms, “I swear you’re my light, and you just get brighter each time.”

Alongside the single release, Jasmine debuted a compelling short film to visually tell the story of “Brighter.” Set at sunset on a western ranch in California, the short film, produced with Chris Harding, Evan Jones and Rafael Casal, chronicles Jasmine’s journey of transformation and self-discovery.

ABOUT Jasmine Cephas Jones

Jasmine Cephas Jones takes flight and uplifts audiences on tape, on screen, and on the stage. The world first became acquainted with the multi-talented phenom when she kicked off her career in 2013. Following a series of indie film and television appearances, she famously breathed life into the dual-role of Maria Reynolds and Peggy Schuyler in Hamilton, staying with the production until the end of 2016. She was also seen in the 2019 Off-Broadway production of Cyrano.

Along the way, she garnered a GRAMMY® Award in the category of “Best Musical Theater Album” for her contributions to the RIAA Diamond-certified Hamilton – Original Broadway Cast Recording. She went on to shine in Mistress America, Dog Days, and Blindspotting. During 2020, she received an EMMY® Award for her role in #Freerayshawn, emerging as “the first-ever Black woman to win in the category of ‘Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series’.”

Her late father Ron Cephas Jones also picked up a trophy at the ceremony, enshrining them as “the first father-daughter duo to win EMMY® Awards.” In addition, she reprised her role as Ashley in the Blindspotting series—which she also produced. In between, she unveiled her Blue Bird EP [2020].

Beyond generating millions of streams, it earned praise from The New York Times, People, and Refinery29, to name a few. In 2024, Jasmine is set to release new music as a solo artist. Her new single “Brighter (feat. Kevin Garrett)” is available now wherever you listen to music.