Listen: Chilina Kennedy On THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway star Chilina Kennedy joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast for an inspiring and fun interview. The Beautiful: The Carole King musical lead discussed her new musical A Sign of the Times, finding your voice as an artist and more under the kindness sun. The heart-lifting episode can now be streamed below:

The Art of Kindness podcast brings listeners a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 2.5% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block and the one and only Carol Burnett have been coming to the mic for thought-provoking conversations.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 3% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.

Chilina Kennedy most recently played Billie Jean King in Love All by Anna Deavere Smith. Broadway: Paradise Square, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Jesus Christ Superstar. Film/TV: “The 2015 Kennedy Center Honors,” With Me. Other: The Band's Visit (International Tour), This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic Theater Company), Mamma Mia! (1st National Tour), A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder. Chilina is the composer of the new musicals Wild About You and Silk, and is Artistic Producer of Eclipse Theatre Company. chilinakennedy.com