Listen: Celebrate the Birthdays of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim

Both legendary composers were born on March 22.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Today, March 22, is a very special occasion for serious fans of Broadway. On this day in 1948 and 1930, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the late Stephen Sondheim were born. Without a doubt, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim have collectively created many of the most highly-awarded and most universally recognizable musicals of the 20th and 21st centuries, both firmly establishing themselves as perhaps the most prolific composers on Broadway and beyond.

You can celebrate today by jamming two one (or both) of our playlists of their greatest work.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is currently represented on Broadway by the global phenomenon and longest-running Broadway production ever, The Phantom of the Opera. He has been nominated for 23 competitive Tony Awards, winning six, as well as a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. He has also been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, winning three. With his 1996 Oscar and his 2018 Emmy Award, he became one of just 16 people to have achieved EGOT status. His newest musical, Bad Cinderella, opens tomorrow, March 23, 2023. His other musicals include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, Starlight Express, Sunset Boulevard and School of Rock, amongst others.

Stephen Sondheim wrote music and lyrics for Saturday Night, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, The Frogs, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the
Woods, Assassins, Passion and Road Show and lyrics for West Side Story, Gypsy and Do I Hear a Waltz? His collected lyrics with attendant essays have been published in two volumes: Finishing the Hat and Look, I Made a Hat. A Broadway and a West End theater are named in his honor as a result of a career that garnered eight Tony Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, an Academy Award, eight Grammy Awards, an Olivier Award, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. He passed away on November 26, 2021.



