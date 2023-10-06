Listen: Broadway Podcast Network Launches THE WEEKLY DOSE OF JOEL Podcast, Hosted by Joel Crump

The Broadway Podcast Network is launching “The Weekly Dose of Joel: Everything Broadway and More,” a new podcast series hosted by 15-year-old sensation Joel Crump (creator and host of Broadway Time). The weekly podcast delivers the latest news, theater history, and exclusive interviews with Broadway stars, all in one.

Listen below!

"I am absolutely thrilled to begin 'The Weekly Dose of Joel' podcast, produced by Broadway Time and the Broadway Podcast Network. This podcast offers audiences a unique opportunity to delve into the world of Broadway, featuring exciting buzz, historical insights, reviews, and captivating interviews with all your favorite Broadway stars! It's not just an ordinary podcast; it's a chance for listeners to experience all things Broadway. This is any Broadway lover's front door to what's going on for Broadway, and I feel truly honored to be the one bringing it to all theater fans,” Crump said.

The first episode is available now, featuring interviews with Melissa Etheridge (COME TO MY WINDOW), Leslie Odom Jr. (PURLIE VICTORIOUS), Somi Kakoma (JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING), and more. Listen on BPN.FM/TheWeeklyDose or wherever you get your podcasts.

Joel Crump, a 15-year-old sensation in the realm of musical theater, is making waves in the NYC metropolitan area. In August 2020, Joel established his own venture, Broadway Time, conducting Zoom interviews with esteemed Broadway actors, creatives, and professionals. In June 2022, Joel propelled Broadway Time to new heights, expanding its scope to encompass coverage of Broadway media and events. Over the past year, his remarkable achievements include interviewing on the Tony Awards red carpet and media room (2022 and 2023), the Jimmy Awards, and almost all of the Broadway Opening Night Red Carpets for the 2022/23 season. Joel has had the privilege of interviewing an array of celebrated stars, including Joel Grey, Samuel L. Jackson, Gayle King, Josh Groban, Chita Rivera, Bernadette Peters, Spike Lee, Kristin Chenoweth, Al Roker, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Kenny Ortega, Gaten Mattarazzo, LaChanze, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among others. Joel had the distinct honor of gracing the stage alongside his mentor, Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, at her concert in Fairfax, Virginia. In December 2022, Joel played the Scribe in the star-studded production of "Someway, Somehow," starring gospel artists Tamela Mann, David "Mr. Brown" Mann, Anthony Brown, and BeBe Winans. Joel is a proud Camp Broadway Alum, performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and at Carnegie Hall, twice. Praised as "a little dazzler on the path to stardom" by BroadwayWorld theater news, Joel remains steadfast in his pursuit of becoming a versatile performer, diligently honing his skills in dance, piano, voice, and acting.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, everywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts.

Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theatre from the best seats in the house.