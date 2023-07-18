Listen: Broadway Podcast Network Debuts CLOSING NIGHT, a Narrative Theater History Podcast

Unveiling the secrets behind Broadway musicals that closed too soon.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Listen: Broadway Podcast Network Debuts CLOSING NIGHT, a Narrative Theater History Podcast

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the debut of “Closing Night,” a narrative theater history podcast chronicling the rich history of remarkable shows that closed too soon. This first season will focus on musicals at one of Broadway's youngest venues, the Marquis Theatre. 

Listen below!

Hosted by Patrick Oliver Jones, “Closing Night” unveils untold stories through rare audio clips and behind-the-scenes insights, as well as interviews with industry experts, actors, and creative teams. Each episode will relive the excitement and artistic energy that brought these musicals to Broadway and what led up to their closing night.

Season One explores the magical musicals that graced the stage of the Marquis Theatre, beginning with the controversial demolitions that birthed its legacy. Episodes will feature Lisa Howard (ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, 9 to 5), E. Clayton Cornelius (WONDERLAND), Leah Horowitz (THE WOMAN IN WHITE), Mark Hoebee (NICK & NORA, VICTOR/VICTORIA), Darren Lee (SHOGUN, VICTOR/VICTORIA), Writer and Director Richard Maltby, Jr., Director Sammi Cannold, Producer Hal Luftig, theater historian Mark Robinson, Joe Rosenberg, and more.

As an actor and singer, Patrick Oliver Jones has been in the performing arts both onscreen and onstage for more than 30 years. Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, he brought his Southern charm and hospitality to New York City where credits include off-Broadway world premieres and staged readings as well as being in the original casts of FIRST WIVES CLUB in Chicago and two national tours, THE ADDAMS FAMILY and EVITA. He has also been recognized regionally for such roles as Bruce in FUN HOME (Henry Award nominee for Best Leading Actor in a Musical) and Bela Zangler in CRAZY FOR YOU (SALT Award Nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical). On camera, there have been numerous national commercials (including voiceover work) and co-starring roles on primetime television dramas like Blue Bloods and Law & Order: CI. In 2022, he received the Communicator Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. With over 5,000 entries from around the world, the Communicator Awards are the largest and most competitive program honoring creative excellence in audio/visual media. Besides producing podcasts, he's also worked on projects for the stage at various off-Broadway spaces, theater festivals, and concert venues.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK

 is the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, everywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts.

Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theatre from the best seats in the house. 



