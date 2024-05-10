Listen: BLISS STREET MUSICAL Cast Recording Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A slice of the 1970s rock scene comes to life with the release of "Bliss Street Musical" the album. A recording of the celebrated Off-Broadway show - it's a journey of struggle and triumph that began with a desperate escape from the Holocaust and becomes a celebration of rebirth in New York. At the heart of the story is the Sub family who opens the Coventry, a rock club right off the Bliss Street subway stop in Queens. And there, they welcomed groups that would embody the future of music - now legendary bands like KISS, The Ramones, Blondie and The New York Dolls.

With the "Bliss Street Musical" album, listeners are immersed in those seminal years in New York of the 1970s when music thrived on the pure and unexpected magic of live performances. Cuts like "Coventry Tonight", "Crazy Feeling". "Lay My Body Down" and "Bronx is Burning" bridge the past with the present to remind everyone that memories live on in the shaping of contemporary Jewish American identity. Raw, vibrant and moving, the album as a whole completes the rich cultural tapestry of music and New York City.

Forging the path ahead is Charlie Sub, of the Sub family and the band's frontman. He says, "This album is a celebration and an invitation. We're thrilled to introduce younger generations to the kind of music that made The Coventry in its short explosive existence a symbol of artistic freedom." Bliss Street: An Original Rock 'n' Roll Legacy is available to stream now on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. BissStreetOriginal.com