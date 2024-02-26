Listen: Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Broadway couple Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd) and Joe Tapper (The White Chip) joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast this week for an inspiring interview. The Tony-winner and Yale graduate discussed their powerful new recovery comedy The White Chip, self care as performers, releasing shame and more under the kindness sun.

Listen to the full epiosde below!

The Art of Kindness podcast brings listeners a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block and the one and only Carol Burnett have been coming to the mic for thought-provoking conversations.