Line Up Announced for Free All Night 20th Annual Tikkun Leil Shavuot at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

Star-studded guests include Tovah Feldshuh, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Joshua Malina, Aaron Neil and more.

May. 03, 2023  
The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (MMJCCM) announced today the line up for its 20th Annual Paul Feig z"l Tikkun Leil Shavuot, happening overnight from Thursday, May 25 through Friday, May 26. This year's free seven-hour celebration of Shavuot will take over the 14-story JCC complex on the Upper West Side, offering 100 unique hour-long sessions ranging from star-studded conversations to cooking events.

Highlights of the 2023 Tikkun Leil Shavuot line up include conversations with Tovah Feldshuh (in Broadway's Funny Girl), Taffy Brodesser-Akner (author of Fleishman Is in Trouble), and Joshua Malina and Aaron Neil (in Broadway's Leopoldstadt); culinary experiences with 12 Chairs Cafe and Jewish Food Society; pop-up art exhibit by Jerusalem-based HaMiffal Gallery; sneak peek screening of the Israeli TV show Chansi; health + wellness classes including Israeli dance; music and comedy events with MusicTalks, The Bible Players, and a silent disco; panel discussions with The Aspen Institute; and much more.

"Shavuot is a celebration of learning in Jewish tradition," shares Rabbi Yael Rapport, Director of the Gottesman Center for Jewish Living at the MMJCCM. "We are taught that every individual at Mount Sinai received Torah in their own, individual way. So too, with our Tikkun Leil Shavuot, individuals can celebrate together as a community, while navigating their own unique learning path. Through everything from theater, music, and movement, to ancient Jewish texts and contemporary case studies, to sensory journeys, our Tikkun Leil Shavuot will be a riot of experience, and we can't wait to hear the stories that each participant discovers."

Since 2004, the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan has celebrated the Jewish holiday of Shavuot with the all night Tikkun Leil Shavuot, opening its doors to thousands of people for a free night of study, music, celebration, conversation, and deep thought. Shavuot commemorates the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people. The holiday is celebrated around the world today by staying up all night and studying Torah.

The annual Tikkun celebration is presented in loving memory of Paul Feig z"l, who is remembered this year with his 25th yahrzeit.

Tikkun Leil Shavuot is free, and registration is not required. Community members are welcome to attend just one or all seven hours of programming. For scheduling details and more information, visit mmjccm.org/tikkun.




