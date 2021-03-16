Lindsey Ferrentino Will Adapt Her Play AMY AND THE ORPHANS for Netflix

Playwright Lindsey Ferrentino will adapt her play, "Amy and the Orphans," into a new Netflix feature film!

The playwright and screenwriter will also make her feature directorial debut on the project.

Ferrentino is a New York-based playwright originally from Florida, where many of her plays are set. Her plays include "Amy and the Orphans," "Ugly Lies the Bone," and "This Flat Earth." Her first film, "Not Fade Away," is currently in development, with Emily Blunt attached to star.

Jamie Brewer won the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play for her work in "Amy and the Orphans," which follows estranged siblings Maggie and Jake, who are adults by the time their elderly father dies, but still wish a "grown up" could sort it out.

Their biggest worry is determining how to break the bad news to their sister Amy, a person with Down syndrome who has lived in a state home for years. Over a Thanksgiving weekend, in which they travel to Long Island, the three siblings find out just how much they don't know about their family - and each other, according to Variety.

"Amy and the Orphans" originally premiered at Roundabout Theatre Company in 2018, starring Vanessa Aspillaga as "Kathy," Mark Blum as "Jacob," Jamie Brewer as "Amy," Diane Davisas "Sarah," Josh McDermitt as "Bobby" and Debra Monk as "Maggie."

