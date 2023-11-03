Lindsay Mendez Joins AMERICAN SPORTS STORY as Series Regular

Mendez will play Tanya Singleton, Aaron Hernandez’s cousin and pseudo-mother figure.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

According to Deadline, Lindsay Mendez has joined Ryan Murphy's new anthology series American Sports Story. Mendez will play Tanya Singleton, Aaron Hernandez’s cousin and pseudo-mother figure.

West Side Story film and Hamilton National Tour alum Josh Andrés Rivera will play Aaron Hernandez.

The series follows Aaron Hernandez's journey from being the New England Patriots tight end to a convicted murderer who took his own life. The series will examine his legacy and where it stands in the culture of American sports.

Patrick Schwarzenegger has also joined the series as Tim Tebow.

Mendez, who won a Tony for her performance as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel, is currently starring as Mary Flynn in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway opposite Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff. She was previously a series regular on All-Rise on CBS.

Josh Andrés Rivera was seen as Chino in Steven Spielberg's recent film adaption of West Side Story. He was previously seen in the ensemble in the national tour of Hamilton.

He joins his West Side Story co-star Rachel Zegler in the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.



