Lindsay Levine to Launch Gray Talent New York Office This Fall

Chicago/LA -based talent agency Gray Talent Group will open its third brick and mortar office in New York this fall.

The New York office will be helmed by Lindsay Levine, previously a Casting Director in New York with Tara Rubin Casting. Levine cast Broadway hits including DEAR EVAN HANSEN and BANDSTAND.

The New York office will officially open later this fall and will continue to support current Gray Talent Group clients while also signing talent in that market.

"Having a local presence in New York has long been our goal and we're so excited to have found Lindsay to lead that charge," said Gray Talent Group founder Dawn Gray. "Lindsay brings an incredible eye for talent and the passion for developing emerging artists that has always been fundamental to Gray Talent Group's success. I'm excited to have her join the team, and to help us continue to grow as we take our actors to the next level."

Gray Talent Group was founded in Chicago in 2008 and opened its Los Angeles office in the fall of 2016.

In addition to adding Levine, Gray Talent Group has also promoted Noel Henry to Associate Agent for Theatre in the Chicago office.