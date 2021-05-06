Lincoln Center to Live Stream Norm Lewis in Concert for RESTART STAGES

As part of its Restart Stages program, Lincoln Center campus will present a livestream of Tony-nominee Norm Lewis in concert from Damrosch Park, Monday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m..

Stream the show from Lincoln Center's Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as on Lincoln Center at Home .

Lewis has shared comfort and hope to audiences throughout the pandemic year; now he's bringing live performance back to Lincoln Center.

Renowned for his acting work onstage and screen (most recently in the Oscar-nominated film "Da 5 Bloods"), fans of musical theater best know Norm Lewis, the SAG and Tony-Award nominated star (and Lincoln Center's Artist Committee member) for his booming baritone and the magnetic charisma that has marked every step of his nearly three decades of Broadway excellence.

For this Restart Stages concert, he will present a revue of songs hand-picked from his impressive resumÃ© of the who's-who among leading man roles-including 'Javert' in Les MisÃ©rables, 'Porgy' in Porgy and Bess, and the title characters in The Phantom of the Opera and Sweeney Todd. Norm will lend his unique and insightful vocal versatility to selections ranging from jazz and blues, to soul, pop, and classic American favorites.

Lewis will be directed by the famed producer Richard Jay-Alexander (Les MisÃ©rables, Miss Saigon) and accompanied by a trio of musicians led by his musical director Joseph Joubert (MGM's "Respect," The Color Purple) for a program that no Broadway fan should dare to miss.

Restart Stages will welcome audiences to reimagined community spaces and new outdoor venues, with dozens of free events and surprise Pop-Up performances in music, dance, drama, and more. Reimagined outdoor performance and civic venues will help kickstart the performing arts sector and contribute to the revival of New York City.

Free tickets to opening day and all upcoming May events will be made available through the TodayTix Lottery, the Official Ticketing Partner of Restart Stages.

The TodayTix Lottery will open for entries two weeks before each performance and close one week prior to the performance at 12:59 p.m. EDT. Attendees who secure tickets will be required to fill out a health survey, among other safety protocols. For more information visit TodayTix.com or download the TodayTix app.*