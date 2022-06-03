Lincoln Center Summer For The City to Present S3 Underground: SEEN. SOUND. SCRIBE.

Over eight rain-or-shine pop-up shows at Lincoln Center's slyly clandestine Speakeasy, located at Jaffe Drive, Lincoln Center's first ever Poet-in-Residence Mahogany L. Browne will present S3 Underground: Seen. Sound. Scribe., a continuation of her ongoing on-site residency. Underground features some of the world's most acclaimed and most promising authors reading their works at this bar lounge of thought-provoking and politically driven spoken word poetry and wordplay, supported by a live DJ. Brooklyn's own Mahogany L. Browne is a prolific author and avid advocate for public art. Her inaugural collection, Unlikely and Other Sorts, was published in 2006. In the years since, she has written works of fiction, stage plays and critical essays to go along with a half dozen poetry collections and another six anthologies as editor. Browne's recently released book-length poem, I Remember Death by Its Proximity to What I Love, explores the binding and boundaries of incarceration. General Admission only, first-come first-served. Advance reservations are not available for this event; just show up! https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/info/general-admission-summer-for-the-city

SERIES LINEUP



June 4: Cortney Charleston, Carlos Andrés Gómez, Natasha Miller, and Jive Poetic

June 11: Tongo Eisen Martin, Darius Simpson, Meilani Clay, and Mylez Gittan

June 18: Desiree Bailey, Ehime Ora, and Whitney Greenaway

More artists to be announced soon!

Select Saturdays at 8:00 pm: June 4, June 11, June 18, July 9, July 16, July 23, August 6, and August 13