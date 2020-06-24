Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON in Collaboration with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots to Perform During the Global Citizen Concert

Jun. 24, 2020  

On Saturday, June 27, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of HAMILTON in collaboration with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots will perform together (remotely) for Global Citizen's Global Goal: Unite for Our Future - The Concert, a globally televised and digitally streamed special.

The Concert will highlight the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities - including people of color, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination.

This special performance is taking place just before the original Broadway production of HAMILTON, filmed live on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, July 3.

Jimmy Fallon served as a co-host for Global Citizen's recent COVID-19 broadcast special,One World: Together At Home, which raised $127.9 million and garnered an estimated 300 million viewers worldwide.


