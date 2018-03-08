Lin-Manuel Miranda Signs On For BBC Miniseries HIS DARK MATERIALS

Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail reported this evening that composer/actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda, has joined the cast of an eight-part BBC miniseries based on the best-selling fiction trilogy His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman.

Academy Award-winning director, Tom Hooper, has signed on to direct at least one of the episodes. The show is set to shoot this summer in Wales and other locations.

Actress Dafne Keen (Logan) has signed on to star as Lyra in the adaptation. MIranda will play balloonist/adventurer Lee Scoresby.

The eight-part series is set to air on BBC One in late 2019 or early 2020.

The His Dark Materials trilogy includes the titles Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass. The books follow the fantastic adventures of a girl named Lyra as a quest to understand the whereabouts of stolen children becomes a thrilling Science fiction odyssey that explores the boundaries of reality.





