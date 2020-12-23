Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Details About Disney Film ENCANTO

In a conversation with io9, "Hamilton," "In The Heights," and "Moana" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda shared what sets his upcoming Disney musical "Encanto" apart from other Disney musicals.

Rather than focusing attention on one or two heroes, Miranda says that "Encanto" will take on a more multi-generational approach to storytelling.

"We were like, 'We really want to tell a family, an intergenerational family story with all the complexity that brings,'" Miranda said. "So often when you get into story mode, it turns into the hero and the quest-and you lose characters, then you lose complexity because everything becomes the quest."

He said that the family characters don't simply disappear in "Encanto," which takes place in Colombia.

"It's been really fun to sort of write, you know, musical family dynamics in a really fun and complicated way. I'm really excited for the world to finally see it," Miranda said.

Miranda has been developing the film since 2016. This contrasts with his experience on previous Disney property "Moana," where he was invited to write the music while production was already underway.

"[Encanto's] been really fulfilling to have worked on. It'll be three years by the time the movie comes out," he told io9, "And I'm still writing! Like, as soon as I hang up with you, I go back to work on those songs."

The film is scheduled to be released on November 24, 2021. Its marks Disney's 60th feature film.

Read the whole interview here. Watch a first look at "Encanto" here: