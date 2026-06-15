Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals New Song 'Along The Way for Live-Action MOANA Movie





Lin-Manuel Miranda has written a new song for the live-action Moana movie, which hits theaters next month. Titled "Along The Way," the song is performed by Catherine Lagaʻaia, who plays Moana in the film, alongside original Moana voice actress Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, who stars as Maui.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the development and recording of the new single, which is available to stream below. It features new interviews with Miranda and the filmmakers, along with Lagaʻaia, Cravalho, and Johnson.

Lin-Manuel Miranda said, “It was such a joy to drop back into the world of ‘Moana’ again and write ‘Along The Way.’ Auliʻi and Catherine’s voices blend so beautifully, and writing for Dwayne as Maui is just pure fun. I'm grateful that we were able to create something special for this brand-new version of our wayfinder’s story.”

The “Moana” Original Soundtrack releases June 26 and features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, including the all-new song, “Along The Way.” Take a look at the full tracklist below. On July 8, the Deluxe version of the “Moana” Original Soundtrack will be available, with the Original Score album coming July 10.

On July 31, an album inspired by “Moana” and the music of the Pacific, titled “Moana: Voices Across The Ocean,” will be available digitally. Executive-produced by Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa‘amaligi, the album features 15 tracks (14 original songs plus one cover song) from Pacific artists representing seven islands and cultures, including Stan Walker, Dinah Jane, Iam Tongi, Paula Fuga, Maoli and Common Kings, with more to be announced soon.

The film follows Moana (Lagaʻaia), who answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Johnson, reprising his role from the animated films) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. Tickets are now on sale here for the film, which comes to theaters on July 10, 2026.

Moana is directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films. The movie features original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.

The cast also includes Auckland, New Zealand native John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams portrays Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen, who hails from Bay of Islands, NZ, plays the revered Gramma Tala.

“Moana” Original Soundtrack Track List

1. “Tulou Tagaloa” - Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Opetaia Foa‘i, Matatia Foa‘i

2. “An Innocent Warrior” - Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Sulata Foai-Amiatu

3. “Where You Are” - Performed by John Tui, Frankie Adams, Emma Puahi-Shapazian, Amaya Masoli, Rena Owen, Catherine Laga‘aia, Te Vaka

4. “How Far I’ll Go” - Performed by Catherine Laga‘aia

5. “We Know The Way” - Performed by Moses Mackay, Opetaia Foa‘i, Te Vaka

6. “How Far I’ll Go (Reprise)” - Performed by Catherine Laga‘aia

7. “You’re Welcome” - Performed by Dwayne Johnson

8. “Shiny” - Performed by Jemaine Clement

9. “Along The Way (Malaga Ki Ei)” - Performed by Sulata Foai-Amiatu, Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka

10. “I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)” - Performed by Rena Owen, Catherine Laga‘aia

11. “Know Who You Are” - Performed by Catherine Laga‘aia, Olivia Foa‘i, Sulata Foai-Amiatu, Opetaia Foa‘i, Matthew Ineleo

12. “We Know The Way (Finale)” - Performed by Catherine Laga‘aia, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Te Vaka

13. “Along The Way” - Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Catherine Laga‘aia, Dwayne Johnson