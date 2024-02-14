Lin-Manuel Miranda Resumes 'Movies at the United Palace' Series With ARISTOTLE & DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE Talkback

Lin-Manuel Miranda is kicking off the 2024 "Movies at the Palace" series with the launch of their "Movies We Missed" lineup.

On Monday, February 26, Miranda will participate in a post-screening conversation for Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, a 2023 film he co-produced. He will be joined by director Aitch Alberto, and stars Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales for the conversation.

The event marks the first NYC screening where the four of them can celebrate the film, since it was released during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023.

General admission tickets for the screening will go on sale here on February 19 at 10am.

Miranda's 2023 "Movies at the United Palace" series was cut short due to the strikes, also to the detriment of several press tours and promotional plans for films scheduled to be released throughout the period. 2024's theme of "Movies We Missed" will highlight films that were released during the strikes, as well as other films that were planned throughout the scrapped 2023 lineup.

Miranda has been involved in "Movies at the United Palace" since 2013 when he helped the theatre's fund-raising campaign to purchase a new projector, screen, and surround sound system to return movies to the theatre after a 40-year hiatus. Past guests include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Hugh Jackman, and Danai Gurira.