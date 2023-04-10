Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Take Part in Talkback For BLACK SWAN at The United Palace

The 2010 psychological roller coaster BLACK SWAN kicks off the return of MOVIES AT THE UNITED PALACE on April 24, the first of the season's six films set in New York City and selected by the United Palace's good friend, patron, and neighbor, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Immediately following the screening, attendees will be treated to a special conversation between Miranda and Darren Aronofsky, who directed BLACK SWAN, THE WRESTLER, and, most recently, THE WHALE, which featured Brendan Fraser's Oscar-winning best actor performance.

Miranda has been involved in MOVIES AT THE UNITED PALACE since 2013 when he helped the theatre's fund-raising campaign to purchase a new projector, screen, and surround sound system to return movies to the theatre after a 40-year hiatus. His guests in 2022 included Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Hugh Jackman, and Danai Gurira. Last year about 15,000 people attended these showings in the heart of Washington Heights. (You can watch a quick video at this link.)

Tickets to BLACK SWAN are free to the public via the United Palace website (Click Here) and will be available at 9am Monday, April 17, 2023.

BLACK SWAN stars Natalie Portman in an Oscar-winning role for her portrayal of a ballerina preparing for the lead role in Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake." Her commitment to the role, and rivalry with a younger dancer, cause her to lose her tenuous grip on reality.

The Oscar-nominated film also stars Vincent Cassel, Mila Kunis, Barbara Hershey, and Winona Ryder. The screenplay was written by Mark Heyman, John McLaughlin, and Andres Heinz, based on a story by Heinz. The movie is 1 hour, 48 minutes and will be screened on DCP.

The annual movie series has confirmed the following titles will be shown this year, with dates and special guests to be announced in advance of each screening.

WHEN HARRY MET SALLY

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Additional film titles will be added to the lineup for this year, with more information to be announced soon.

Movies at the United Palace is sponsored by the Miranda Family Fund with support from NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.