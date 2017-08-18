Lilli Cooper and More Set for Blake Daniel's Laura Marling Concert at Joe's Pub

Covering songs from Laura Marling's 6 critically acclaimed albums, Blake Daniel will tell stories of his 10-year relationship with New York in his first solo concert appearance.

After being raised in a two-stoplight town in North Georgia, Daniel moved to New York at 17 to join the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening. It was then he discovered Marling's music, who was also 17 years old at the time, and whose songs voiced feelings of young love and teenage fatalism that perfectly spoke to his current period of transformation.

Through a mirror of her award-winning canon, this show will reflect memories of Daniel's experiences over the years that followed, each continually echoed by Marling's own musical journey: discovering his sexuality, adapting his ambitions, coping with depression, and highlighting career milestones.

Blake Daniel made his Broadway debut in the 8-Time Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway, he originated the role of 'The Young Thing' in The Transport Group's revival of Michael John LaChuisa's Hello Again, for which he earned a Drama League Award nomination alongside his cast mates. Other theatre includes works at New York Stage and Film, Playwrights Horizons, and The Public Theatre. Film: Bradley Rust Gray's Jack and Diane. TV: It Could Be Worse (Hulu).

Lilli Cooper - Broadway: Spongebob Squarepants (Upcoming), Spring Awakening (Original Broadway Cast), Wicked (Elphaba: Broadway, Australia & 2nd Natl' Tour). Theater Favorites: Sundown, Yellow Moon (WP Theater), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Natasha, Pierre...Great Comet of 1812 (A.R.T.), The Threepenny Opera(Atlantic Theater), LMNOP (Goodspeed). Television: "Bull", "Elementary", creator and star of Glamour.com's web-series "It's Not Okay, Cupid". She is a proud LaGuardia Arts High School Graduate, and Vassar alum. Lillicooper.com, Twitter.com/LilliCooper

Taylor Trensch is currently appearing as Barnaby Tucker in the revival of HELLO, DOLLY! on Broadway. Other credits include Christopher Boone in THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME and Michael Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL. Taylor has performed in world premieres by the likes of William Finn, James Lapine, Samuel D. Hunter, and Craig Carnelia at Williamstown Theatre Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, Dallas Theater Center, and Barrington Stage. He also provides the voice for a giant made out of boulders on Nickelodeon's Nella the Princess Night.

Julie McBride will serve as the Music Director for the show. Upcoming, SpongeBob Square Pants the Musical on Broadway, Finding Neverland, & Deathless.

Laura MaRLING is a British folk singer-songwriter and musician from Eversley, Hampshire. Her debut album Alas, I Cannot Swim, her second album I Speak Because I Can, and her fourth album Once I Was an Eagle were each nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2008, 2010, and 2013, respectively. She won the Brit Award for Best British Female Solo Artist at the 2011 Brit Awards, and was nominated for the same award at the 2012, 2014 and 2016 Brit Awards. Her sixth album Semper Femina was released in March of this year.

The show will be presented at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater. The venue is located in The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th and Astor Place) NYC. . For tickets - which cost $20 - call (212) 967-7555 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM or visit joespub.com, or visit in person at The Public Theater Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street from 2:00 PM daily. There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.

Named for Public Theater founder Joe Papp, Joe's Pub at The Public opened in 1998 and plays a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting young artists while providing established artists with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub consistently presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community and artistic freedom. The organization also offers unique opportunities like New York Voices, an artist commissioning program that provides musicians the resources and tools needed to develop original theater works. Commissioned artists have included Ethan Lipton, Toshi Reagon, Bridget Everett, Allen Toussaint and more. In 2011, the Pub received a top-to-bottom renovation, leading to improved sightlines, expanded seating capacity and a new menu from acclaimed Chef Andrew Carmellini. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents talent from all over the world as part of The Public's programming downtown at its Astor Place home, hosting approximately 800 shows and serving over 100,000 audience members annually.

