Lilli Cooper Reveals She is Expecting Her Second Child

Cooper and her husband, Paul McLoughlin, welcomed their first child, son Bodie Cooper McLoughlin in 2021. 

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 2 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 3 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway

Lilli Cooper Reveals She is Expecting Her Second Child

Lilli Cooper took to social media to share a very excitement announcement! She is expecting her second baby! 

Cooper and her husband, Paul McLoughlin, welcomed their first child, son Bodie Cooper McLoughlin in 2021. 

Cooper shared on Instagram, " ***ANNOUNCEMENT*** Bodie’s stoked." 

Broadway stars flooded the comments with congratulatory wishes, including Jessica Vosk, Eva Noblezada, Taylor Louderman, Lesli Margherita and more. 

See the post below! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lilli Cooper (@lilcoopz)

Lilli Cooper's Broadway credits include The Cottage (Marjorie), SpongeBob SquarePants (Sandy Cheeks), Spring Awakening (OBC), and Wicked (Elphaba). Additional credits include. Sundown, Yellow Moon (WP Theater), Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (ART), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Noir (NYSF & NAMT), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). TV: "Instinct," "The Good Fight," "Bull" & "Elementary" (CBS). Her film credits include: The Post, creator and star of the web-series: "It's Not Okay, Cupid" (Glamour.com). LaGuardia Arts and Vassar alum.



RELATED STORIES

1
Ramin Karimloo, Chuck Cooper, Judy Kuhn & More Join Encores! TITANIC Photo
Ramin Karimloo, Chuck Cooper, Judy Kuhn & More Join Encores! TITANIC

NEW YORK CITY CENTER today announced additional casting for Encores! Titanic, the final production of the 30th Encores! series. Check out who has joined the star-studded line-up!

2
Paramount Aurora Theatre Will Stage FROZEN & WAITRESS; Full 2024/25 Season Announced Photo
Paramount Aurora Theatre Will Stage FROZEN & WAITRESS; Full 2024/25 Season Announced

Chicago's Paramount Aurora Theatre will stage the metropolis' premiere of Disney's Frozen the Musical as the 2024 holiday season show. The city, which has previously the touring production, will be one of the first to see a production staged by a local theatre company. 

3
World Premiere & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2024 Season Photo
World Premiere & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2024 Season

Ogunquit Playhouse has unveiled their 92nd season. See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Lillias White Extends Run in HADESTOWN For Final Time Photo
Lillias White Extends Run in HADESTOWN For Final Time

 Tony Award winner Lillias White has extended her run as ‘Hermes’ in Hadestown on Broadway for the final time at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Her final performance will be Sunday, March 17, 2024. 

More Hot Stories For You

Ramin Karimloo, Chuck Cooper, Judy Kuhn & More Join Encores! TITANICRamin Karimloo, Chuck Cooper, Judy Kuhn & More Join Encores! TITANIC
MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING World Premiere & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2024 SeasonMY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING World Premiere & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2024 Season
Lillias White Extends Run in HADESTOWN For Final TimeLillias White Extends Run in HADESTOWN For Final Time
Ramin Karimloo Will Make Operatic Debut in Washington National Opera's SONGBIRDRamin Karimloo Will Make Operatic Debut in Washington National Opera's SONGBIRD

Videos

Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You