Lilli Cooper Reveals She is Expecting Her Second Child

Lilli Cooper took to social media to share a very excitement announcement! She is expecting her second baby!

Cooper and her husband, Paul McLoughlin, welcomed their first child, son Bodie Cooper McLoughlin in 2021.

Cooper shared on Instagram, " ***ANNOUNCEMENT*** Bodie’s stoked."

Broadway stars flooded the comments with congratulatory wishes, including Jessica Vosk, Eva Noblezada, Taylor Louderman, Lesli Margherita and more.

Lilli Cooper's Broadway credits include The Cottage (Marjorie), SpongeBob SquarePants (Sandy Cheeks), Spring Awakening (OBC), and Wicked (Elphaba). Additional credits include. Sundown, Yellow Moon (WP Theater), Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (ART), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Noir (NYSF & NAMT), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). TV: "Instinct," "The Good Fight," "Bull" & "Elementary" (CBS). Her film credits include: The Post, creator and star of the web-series: "It's Not Okay, Cupid" (Glamour.com). LaGuardia Arts and Vassar alum.