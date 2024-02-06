Life Jacket Theatre Company's New Musical, THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS Will Receive an Industry Reading

Life Jacket Theatre Company presents an industry reading of its new musical, The Gorgeous Nothings, at New York Live Arts on February 12, 2024 at 3PM and 7PM.

Based on documentary research, The Gorgeous Nothings dramatizes the stories of 6 inmates of the "Fag Ward" at NYC's Penitentiary during the 1930s. Blending re-discovered songs from the Great American Songbook and in-depth archival research, this show excavates, interrogates, and theatricalizes a forgotten chapter of America's Queer History.

Life Jacket Theatre Company tells bold, challenging, and untertold stories-those that are erased, rejected, or forgotten. Prior work includes Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey and America is Hard to See, which have collectively been nominated for a Drama Desk Award, two American Theatre Wing Henry Hewes Design Awards, seven New York Innovative Theatre Awards, and eleven BroadwayWorld Awards.

"We are very excited to share the true-to-life stories of individuals sent to prison in New York City for the crime of being, or suspected of being, gay in 1930s New York. This overlooked chapter of New York City history provides insight into the homosexual world that existed decades before Stonewall," Travis Russ, Artistic Director of Life Jacket Theatre Company.

Cast members are Rodney Hicks (Come From Away), John Cariani (The Band's Visit), Arnie Burton (Peter & The Starcatcher), Jose Llana (Here Lies Love), Ken Barnett (Fun Home), and Allan K. Washington (Once on This Island).

Tickets, starting at $50, are on sale now at New York Live Arts.

For more information on this show, please visit Life Jacket Theatre Company's website - https://www.lifejackettheatre.org/gorgeous.