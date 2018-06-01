Licensing Now Available for Boublil And SchÃ¶nberg's THE PIRATE QUEEN Through MTI

Jun. 1, 2018  

MTI has just made licensing available for Boublil And Schönberg's The Pirate Queen, which ran on Broadway in 2007.

Based on the real-life story of history's Grace O'Malley - an Irish Chieftain and notorious pirate, The Pirate Queen is an adventure chronicling the compelling, inspiring heroine who led an extraordinary life as a rogue, lover and mother in 16th-century Ireland. To protect her people and save her one true love, O'Malley must confront the one woman more powerful than her - her fierce rival, Queen Elizabeth I of England.

From the writers of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon, the show combines classic storytelling and a sweeping score, with the powerful, vibrant traditions of Irish dance and song, to create a modern musical event that is both historic romance and a timeless epic.

For additional information, visit https://www.mtishows.com

  • Donald Corren, Brandon Andrus, and More Lead Goodspeed's OLIVER!

