Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Krystina Alabado & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Voice Cast

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Krystina Alabado, and more have joined the star-studded voice cast of Hazbin Hotel.

Collider reports that they will be joining the series, alongside James Monroe Iglehart, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, Brandon Rogers, Shoba Narayan, Don Darryl Rivera, and Mick Lauer.

They join a previously announced lineup of Broadway favorites, including Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez.

The series will also feature guest stars Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller, and Jessica Vosk.

The adult animated musical series will premiere on January 19, streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

About Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven.

While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 92 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.

Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Joel Kuwahara and Dana Tafoya-Cameron, and Scott Greenberg (Season One) also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by A24 and FOX Entertainment’s Emmy award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.

Watch the trailer for Hazbin Hotel here: